New Sharjah measure cuts truck costs and speeds cargo movement from Oman
Sharjah: Sharjah has introduced a new logistics facilitation measure exempting cargo trucks arriving from Oman through key border crossings from truck toll gate fees, as part of the emirate’s efforts to strengthen supply chains and enhance freight movement across the UAE.
The initiative, launched through cooperation between the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, is part of the emirate’s expanding logistics corridor linking Sharjah’s ports and border crossings with Oman.
Under the new measure, trucks transporting goods through the approved logistics corridor and entering via the Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings will be exempt from truck toll charges within Sharjah, provided shipments meet the initiative’s operational requirements.
Authorities said the move is aimed at improving cargo flow, reducing operational costs for logistics and transport companies, and supporting faster and more efficient movement of goods across the UAE.
The initiative builds on Sharjah’s strategic geographic position and integrated transport infrastructure. Officials highlighted the importance of the Khatmat Malaha crossing, located approximately 70 kilometres from Oman’s Sohar Port, which helps accelerate shipment movement and shorten transportation times between the two countries.
The border crossing is also connected to a major road network linking ports, free zones, industrial centres and commercial hubs across the UAE, reinforcing the efficiency of regional supply chains.
Meanwhile, the Al Madam border crossing serves as another strategic logistics gateway due to its location at the intersection of major transport routes, providing faster and more efficient access to land and maritime transport networks that support import, export and re-export operations across the region.
Authorities said the crossing’s connection to Mahdah in Oman’s Al Buraimi Governorate further strengthens its role as a strategic logistics hub, particularly as development accelerates in the nearby Al Rawdah economic zone.
The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security said the measure reflects a proactive strategy focused on strengthening operational readiness and ensuring the resilience and sustainability of supply chains under different economic and logistical conditions.
The authority said the latest initiative also reflects the UAE’s approach of transforming challenges into opportunities through smart and innovative solutions designed to facilitate trade, improve transport efficiency and reinforce the country’s economic competitiveness regionally and globally.
The toll exemption is part of a wider package of services introduced under the logistics corridor project, including accelerated customs procedures and border clearance processes aimed at reducing transit times and lowering operating costs for freight operators.