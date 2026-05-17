Sharjah launches Oman logistics corridor, sends first shipments to Sohar Port

Dubai: The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority has launched an integrated logistics corridor connecting the emirate with ports in Oman through land border crossings, in a move aimed at strengthening regional trade connectivity and supply chain resilience.

The first shipments were dispatched from Port Khalid to Sohar Port through the Khatmat Malaha border crossing in Kalba, marking the operational launch of the corridor. Cargo movement in both directions has also started, the authority said.

The authority said the corridor forms part of Sharjah’s broader logistics ecosystem, which integrates maritime infrastructure across the emirate’s eastern and western coasts. Khorfakkan Port remains a central component of that system as a regional maritime hub handling cargo and container operations.

The corridor, developed in coordination with Oman Customs, links Sharjah with Sohar Port, Duqm Port and Salalah Port, with Sohar positioned as the primary gateway because of its proximity to the UAE. The project is designed to improve cargo movement efficiency, expand logistics options for businesses and support sustainable regional supply chains.

The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority said the launch reflected growing strategic and economic integration between the UAE and Oman and would reinforce Sharjah’s position as a regional logistics hub.

It added that the route would also support the movement of goods arriving through Omani ports into UAE markets through Sharjah’s land crossings, helping diversify supply chains and improve operational efficiency for businesses.

The authority said the corridor would provide manufacturers, trading firms and free zone companies with expanded access to regional and global markets through more flexible logistics routes.

Under the system, customs clearance can be completed directly at Sharjah’s border crossings without requiring additional transfer stages, reducing cargo processing times and lowering land transport costs, according to the statement.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.