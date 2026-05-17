Sharjah launches Oman logistics corridor, sends first shipments to Sohar Port

New land-sea trade route aims to speed cargo flows, cut transport costs
Dubai: The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority has launched an integrated logistics corridor connecting the emirate with ports in Oman through land border crossings, in a move aimed at strengthening regional trade connectivity and supply chain resilience.
The corridor, developed in coordination with Oman Customs, links Sharjah with Sohar Port, Duqm Port and Salalah Port, with Sohar positioned as the primary gateway because of its proximity to the UAE. The project is designed to improve cargo movement efficiency, expand logistics options for businesses and support sustainable regional supply chains.
The authority said the corridor forms part of Sharjah’s broader logistics ecosystem, which integrates maritime infrastructure across the emirate’s eastern and western coasts. Khorfakkan Port remains a central component of that system as a regional maritime hub handling cargo and container operations.
Live operations began on May 14 after technical and coordination procedures between relevant authorities were completed, according to the authority.
The first shipments were dispatched from Port Khalid to Sohar Port through the Khatmat Malaha border crossing in Kalba, marking the operational launch of the corridor. Cargo movement in both directions has also started, the authority said.
The corridor operates mainly through Sharjah’s Khatmat Malaha and Al Madam border crossings, creating direct logistics links between ports and commercial centres in the UAE and Oman.
The authority said the corridor includes operational and customs facilitation measures coordinated between Sharjah Customs and Omani Customs to streamline cargo transit procedures.
Under the system, customs clearance can be completed directly at Sharjah’s border crossings without requiring additional transfer stages, reducing cargo processing times and lowering land transport costs, according to the statement.
The corridor also includes fast-track shipment lanes, pre-processing of cargo data and direct transport under customs supervision, supported by real-time data exchange between the two sides.
The authority said the corridor would provide manufacturers, trading firms and free zone companies with expanded access to regional and global markets through more flexible logistics routes.
It added that the route would also support the movement of goods arriving through Omani ports into UAE markets through Sharjah’s land crossings, helping diversify supply chains and improve operational efficiency for businesses.
A joint working group has been established between both sides to coordinate operations and develop data exchange systems aligned with international standards for safety, security and risk management.
The Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority said the launch reflected growing strategic and economic integration between the UAE and Oman and would reinforce Sharjah’s position as a regional logistics hub.
The authority said future plans include expanding the corridor to incorporate air freight services as part of efforts to enhance supply chain flexibility and support regional economic growth.