The UAE and Oman have discussed promising business and investment opportunities across key sectors including logistics, food security, supply chains, energy and industry.The talks took place during a bilateral meeting held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday between Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones..Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here..Both sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in vital sectors such as infrastructure, logistics and supply chains, as part of efforts to enhance economic integration between the two Gulf neighbours.Bin Touq said the UAE and Oman share long-standing ties rooted in close social and economic links, with both countries committed to advancing cooperation to support sustainable development.“The two countries share a common vision to develop an outstanding economic partnership, which is a key pillar of their development journey,” he said, adding that bilateral cooperation represents a successful model of integration within the Gulf Cooperation Council.He noted that the UAE market is home to more than 9,180 Omani companies and nearly 550 Omani brands operating across diverse sectors, reflecting strong investment flows between the two countries..UAE became Oman's leading trading partner in non-oil exports, re-exports in 2025. The two sides discussed ways to strengthen channels of communication between the Emirati and Omani business communities to support new joint ventures and broaden avenues of cooperation between the private sector in both countries.They also stressed the importance of facilitating trade flows and supporting exporters and importers, particularly under current global conditions, to ensure the smooth flow of goods and services and promote economic diversification, thereby supporting the UAE-Oman sustainable economic growth.Bin Touq also outlined a slew of measures taken by the UAE to strengthen its business environment, including economic policies aimed at boosting economic openness, setting up fruitful economic partnerships and attracting investment, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional and global hub for business. .UAE became Oman's leading trading partner in non-oil exports, re-exports in 2025.Oman opens Al Rawdah border crossing to boost trade with UAE.UAE Minister of Foreign Trade hails $37.6b trade growth with India during H1 2025.Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with India surges 94% in 2024: ADDED Chairman