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UAE, Oman explore business opportunities across logistics, food security and supply chains

They aim to boost trade flows, economic integration

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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File picture of Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.
File picture of Minister of Economy and Tourism, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.
AFP
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