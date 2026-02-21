GOLD/FOREX
UAE became Oman's leading trading partner in non-oil exports, re-exports in 2025

Strong growth highlights expanding economic ties between the two Gulf neighbours

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
The United Arab Emirates ranked first among Oman’s trading partners in 2025 for non-oil exports, re-export activities, and merchandise imports, according to Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Data from the Oman News Agency (ONA) showed that UAE-bound non-oil exports exceeded RO 1.311 billion, marking a 25.3% growth year-on-year.

Significant share in re-exports and imports

The UAE accounted for 35.2% of Oman’s total re-export trade, valued at RO 724 million, up 27.2%. Omani merchandise imports from the UAE also rose by 5.4%, surpassing RO 4.1 billion.

Positive trends in non-oil trade

Oman’s overall non-oil trade performed well, supported by government initiatives to boost port activity and productive sectors. Non-oil exports, including chemicals, metals, and machinery, grew 7.5% to RO 6.7 billion, while re-export activities surged 20.3% to RO 2.056 billion.

Other key trading partners

Saudi Arabia, India, China, Iran, and the United Kingdom were among Oman’s other major trading partners, each contributing varying shares to export and import activities.

