Strong growth highlights expanding economic ties between the two Gulf neighbours
The United Arab Emirates ranked first among Oman’s trading partners in 2025 for non-oil exports, re-export activities, and merchandise imports, according to Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information.
Data from the Oman News Agency (ONA) showed that UAE-bound non-oil exports exceeded RO 1.311 billion, marking a 25.3% growth year-on-year.
The UAE accounted for 35.2% of Oman’s total re-export trade, valued at RO 724 million, up 27.2%. Omani merchandise imports from the UAE also rose by 5.4%, surpassing RO 4.1 billion.
Oman’s overall non-oil trade performed well, supported by government initiatives to boost port activity and productive sectors. Non-oil exports, including chemicals, metals, and machinery, grew 7.5% to RO 6.7 billion, while re-export activities surged 20.3% to RO 2.056 billion.
Saudi Arabia, India, China, Iran, and the United Kingdom were among Oman’s other major trading partners, each contributing varying shares to export and import activities.