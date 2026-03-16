Entrepreneurs say reality on the ground differs sharply from viral panic claims
Dubai: Some international coverage of the current geopolitical tensions in the Middle East has suggested a wave of departures from the UAE and portrayed the situation in dramatic terms, including AI-generated videos circulating online depicting war-like conditions in Dubai.
Business leaders based in the country say the reality on the ground looks very different.
According to the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, the response from the British business community has been calm and measured rather than reactive. Many entrepreneurs who have built businesses in the country over the past decade say they are familiar with how the UAE’s leadership approaches complex situations.
Katy Keenan, CEO of the chamber, said there is a strong sense of resilience among the business community. Companies are monitoring developments closely, but the prevailing approach is to continue operating normally and avoid unnecessary disruption.
Some international media coverage has not reflected the reality on the ground. From our direct presence here and engagement with members and with the wider business community in the UAE, we can say the prevailing mood is not one of panic. Businesses and residents are following developments carefully, but the general approach remains calm and focused on maintaining continuity where possible.
“From our direct presence here and engagement with members and with the wider business community in the UAE, we can say the prevailing mood is not one of panic,” she said. “Businesses and residents are following developments carefully, but the general approach remains calm and focused on maintaining continuity where possible.”
That sense of confidence, she added, is shaped by experience. Many business leaders still remember the decisive response during the pandemic, which reinforced the perception that authorities can manage complex situations while keeping the economy functioning.
Entrepreneurs across sectors say the UAE’s operating environment has been designed to maintain continuity even during periods of disruption.
Raymond Kissany, partner at Davidson & Co Law Firm, said the country’s ability to operate through crises is the result of systems that have been tested repeatedly. Previous events such as the global financial crisis, the pandemic and the floods in April 2024 all forced businesses and institutions to refine their continuity plans.
“Each time many commentators from outside the region wrote Dubai off,” Kissany said. “But Dubai had systems in place for continuity, clear guidance, and the ability for government and the broader ecosystem to step in quickly, stabilise and keep essential activity moving.”
What gives me confidence that the UAE economy will continue to remain resilient is that this is not the first time Dubai has faced what people are calling “unprecedented” and “once-in-a-lifetime” disruption. You can point to the global financial crisis, Covid, and the April 2024 floods—each of those events was described in exactly those terms, and each time many commentators from outside the region wrote Dubai off. But Dubai had systems in place for continuity, clear guidance, and the ability for government and the broader ecosystem to step in quickly, stabilise and keep essential activity moving.
Clients continue to operate from the UAE and remain active in the market. Kissany noted that legal advisory work in recent days has focused on practical issues such as contractual risk allocation, supply chain continuity and compliance rather than business closures.
“The strongest indicator that clients and partners are showing continued confidence in operating from the UAE is what they are doing, not what they are saying,” he said. “We have received a number of new corporate investments and expansion instructions.”
Entrepreneurs running companies across different sectors report a similar pattern. Operations have adapted where necessary, but activity continues.
Natasha Hatherall-Shawe, founder and CEO of communications agency TishTash Group, said companies across the UAE have been through challenging moments before and have developed the ability to respond quickly.
“We are an established business of 14 years in the region and we’ve shown our resilience and determination to survive even the darkest of times,” she said. “There is clear communication, strong infrastructure and a consistent message from leadership that normal economic activity should continue.”
The UAE has developed a reputation for calm and proactive crisis management. Together the strong leadership, solid infrastructure and consistent communication has created a sense of stability that allows businesses to continue operating. For businesses, that clarity matters a great deal and is important in terms of driving confidence during this time.
Clients have adjusted communications strategies and event plans to reflect the broader situation, though commercial activity has not stopped. Campaigns have been reframed rather than cancelled and new contracts have continued to be signed.
Many entrepreneurs point to governance and infrastructure as key factors supporting business confidence.
Paul Tilley, founder and managing director of research and communications firm IN2, said the UAE’s long-term planning culture and diversified economy create one of the most resilient operating environments in the region.
The UAE offers one of the most resilient and stable business environments in the region, largely due to the clear strategic direction set by its leadership and a culture of long-term planning. This forward-looking approach prioritises stability and economic growth, while the government’s ability to act decisively helps reduce uncertainty during periods of regional tension, allowing businesses to continue operating normally.
“The UAE offers one of the most resilient and stable business environments in the region,” he said, adding that the government’s ability to act decisively helps reduce uncertainty during periods of regional tension.
Authorities have also emphasised the importance of relying on verified information sources rather than rumours. That communication discipline has helped businesses plan operations while developments continue to evolve.
In the real estate sector, investor activity has continued despite the wider geopolitical backdrop.
Fayez Khouri, senior director of legal at RAK Properties, said transparent governance and clear communication help maintain confidence among investors and residents.
“We’ve seen how daily economic activities and transactions are proceeding as usual,” he said. “This is a significant factor for clients and stakeholders, both local and international.”
The UAE's resilience amidst recent regional tensions stems from a well-established foundation of prudent governance and diversified economic strategies. As a real estate developer, our sector is built on clear regulatory frameworks, clearly maintained public confidence in the market, and the ability to plan with a measured approach.
Demand across the property market continues to be supported by a diversified investor base seeking long-term value in the UAE.
Legal and advisory firms working with international clients report similar levels of confidence. Darren Harris, managing partner at Gateley Middle East, said businesses continue to operate smoothly because of the country’s strong regulatory framework and coordinated crisis management.
“The UAE’s regulatory clarity, advanced infrastructure and coordinated crisis management create a stable and safe environment for business continuity,” Harris said.
The UAE’s regulatory clarity, advanced infrastructure and coordinated crisis management create a stable and safe environment for business continuity. With strong safety measures and transparent communication, the UAE enables businesses and individuals to maintain operations without disruption.
Companies with international operations say the UAE’s connectivity and infrastructure allow them to adapt quickly when regional circumstances change.
Maire “Mo” Morris, CEO of Morris Global Consulting, said her company briefly shifted to remote work earlier in the week following government guidance before returning to the office once conditions stabilised.
“None of our projects have paused so far,” she said, noting that clients across the GCC, Europe and the UK continue to operate normally.
One of the reasons businesses choose to base themselves in the UAE is the consistency and clarity of governance. When situations arise, the response from authorities is structured, decisive and communicated clearly, which allows companies to adapt quickly without uncertainty.
Some logistical disruptions have occurred, including minor shipment delays linked to temporary airspace adjustments. However, Morris said international partners remain confident in the UAE as a base for regional operations.
“Brands remain very confident in the UAE as a place to operate,” she said. “There is strong underlying confidence that the UAE will remain stable and continue to function as the region’s key business hub.”
Matt Hewitt, partner at OneSpace and a British entrepreneur who has lived in the UAE for 15 years, said the country’s stability becomes most evident during challenging periods. Reliable infrastructure, clear government communication and the ability of institutions to respond quickly allow companies to keep operating without disruption.
The UAE also built its economy deliberately to be resilient, Dubai for example is heavily diversified across trade, finance, logistics, tourism, and technology rather than relying only on oil, so even when there are global events or regional tensions, there are multiple engines driving the economy.
“From my experience running a business like ours in the UAE, leadership and predictability are key,” Hewitt said. “We know our internet works, our utilities work, and the information we receive from the government is timely and accurate, so operating here is actually quite straightforward.”
Reflecting on previous crises, including the pandemic, he said decisive action from authorities reinforced confidence among businesses and investors.
“When the UAE has had to deal with some kind of event it tends to react quickly, calmly and in a very coordinated way. That kind of reassurance is priceless,” he said.
Hewitt added that the UAE’s diversified economy also helps sustain momentum during uncertain periods. Dubai’s growth across sectors such as trade, finance, logistics, tourism and technology means the economy does not rely on a single engine.
“In our own business we host some of the world’s biggest companies as tenants and the feedback is consistent,” he said. “They value the UAE because it offers connectivity and stability.”
Across sectors ranging from law and communications to consulting and real estate, the message from entrepreneurs remains broadly consistent.
Companies are watching developments closely, adjusting where needed and continuing operations. While geopolitical tensions remain part of the wider regional environment, business leaders say the UAE’s institutions, infrastructure and regulatory framework continue to support stability.
On the ground, they say, the prevailing mood is steady rather than alarmed, with companies focused on maintaining continuity and planning for the long term.