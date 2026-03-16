According to the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai, the response from the British business community has been calm and measured rather than reactive. Many entrepreneurs who have built businesses in the country over the past decade say they are familiar with how the UAE’s leadership approaches complex situations.

Raymond Kissany, partner at Davidson & Co Law Firm, said the country’s ability to operate through crises is the result of systems that have been tested repeatedly. Previous events such as the global financial crisis, the pandemic and the floods in April 2024 all forced businesses and institutions to refine their continuity plans.

“From our direct presence here and engagement with members and with the wider business community in the UAE, we can say the prevailing mood is not one of panic,” she said. “Businesses and residents are following developments carefully, but the general approach remains calm and focused on maintaining continuity where possible.”

“We are an established business of 14 years in the region and we’ve shown our resilience and determination to survive even the darkest of times,” she said. “There is clear communication, strong infrastructure and a consistent message from leadership that normal economic activity should continue.”

“The strongest indicator that clients and partners are showing continued confidence in operating from the UAE is what they are doing, not what they are saying,” he said. “We have received a number of new corporate investments and expansion instructions.”

Matt Hewitt, partner at OneSpace and a British entrepreneur who has lived in the UAE for 15 years, said the country’s stability becomes most evident during challenging periods. Reliable infrastructure, clear government communication and the ability of institutions to respond quickly allow companies to keep operating without disruption.

“From my experience running a business like ours in the UAE, leadership and predictability are key,” Hewitt said. “We know our internet works, our utilities work, and the information we receive from the government is timely and accurate, so operating here is actually quite straightforward.”

“When the UAE has had to deal with some kind of event it tends to react quickly, calmly and in a very coordinated way. That kind of reassurance is priceless,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.