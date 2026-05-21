Senior attrition tax: UAE family businesses are quietly paying

Family businesses still account for a serious portion of UAE non-oil GDP
“Salary isn’t the issue.”
That’s what the chairman of a family-run trading firm told me a few weeks ago in his office off Sheikh Zayed Road. His CEO of 19 years had just left for a competitor. He shrugged. Said they’d find a replacement.
He wasn’t wrong about the salary. The trouble is, that’s exactly why the problem is bigger than he was letting on. Neither of us said it out loud.
Because what walked out of that office wasn’t an employee. It was 19 years of investment. The man had joined as a young manager and been quietly shaped into a CEO over two decades — through every difficult decision, every family argument he was trusted to sit through, every supplier dinner, every government meeting where he learned to read the room.
The chairman didn’t just hire him. He built him. And the harder truth is that the better someone is built, the easier they are to hire away. He doesn’t need a ramp-up. Another family business, another trading group, a competitor down the road — they get 19 years of someone else’s patience for the price of a salary bump and a better title.
That cost never appears on a P&L.
Family businesses still account for a serious portion of UAE non-oil GDP. Most run on trust, long service, and a thin layer of senior people who hold the connection between the family and everyone else. When one of them leaves, the loss doesn’t show up in the separation letter. It surfaces in pieces over time.
Across more than 250 mandates and survey data from 16,000 employees in the UAE, India, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the pattern is the same everywhere. The textbook says replacing a senior leader in a multinational costs roughly 1.5 to 2 times annual salary. In Gulf family businesses, we put it closer to three, once you fold in the lost relationships, the institutional knowledge that walked out with them, and the second wave of resignations that almost always follows.
Two things make UAE family businesses especially exposed.
The first is that senior people here usually do work that isn’t on any org chart. They’re the bridge between the family and the operation. They know which decisions need a phone call to the chairman and which can sit in an email until Sunday. That kind of knowledge doesn’t fit into a two-week handover. And the replacement isn’t just learning the job — they’re starting from zero on the personal credibility a family business actually runs on, and that takes years to rebuild.
The second is pay. At senior levels, many family businesses are still behind their listed multinational counterparts on cash. They’ve made up for it in other ways — housing, school fees, long-service rewards that quietly compound. None of it travels. A counter-offer from a private equity-backed regional player only needs to beat the headline number, and usually it does.
The real cost of a senior exit rarely gets added up properly because the line items are scattered. A government relationship goes cold. A routine licence renewal becomes a full tender. Two direct reports follow within six months. The new hire takes nine months before they’re properly adding value. Add search fees and the productivity drag on the team, and the final number is uncomfortable.
A handful of UAE family businesses are starting to take this seriously. They run quiet retention reviews on their top 10 to 20 leaders twice a year, the way a board would review credit risk. They’ve put in long-term incentive plans tied to enterprise value rather than family preference. They’ve drawn out career paths so a senior professional in their mid-forties can see what the next ten years look like without having to call a headhunter. Some have brought in independent board members who function, in part, as career advocates. It’s unglamorous work. It works.
Senior attrition in a family business isn’t really an HR problem. It’s a balance sheet issue that’s been filed under the wrong heading.
The chairman off Sheikh Zayed Road will find a replacement. He will not, for a long time, find another 19 years.