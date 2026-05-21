Hormuz is not just an oil story: New investment, AI, freedom of navigation key to building resilient energy system — Sultan Al Jaber

“That tells you something important about the robustness of our strategy, the strength of our business, and the strength of our nation. This whole experience showed the world who we truly are. People felt safe. The country kept moving. Energy kept flowing. Airports stayed open. Businesses continued to do business. Investor confidence remained very strong. In fact, we are now seeing a new wave of investors looking at the UAE more seriously, precisely because of how the country responded and because of their faith in our infrastructure, our systems and our resilience.”