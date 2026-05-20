GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

ADNOC CEO says Hormuz bypass pipeline nearly 50% complete

UAE has been fast-tracking Fujairah export expansion as ADNOC targeted 2027 completion

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during a live-streamed event hosted by the Atlantic Council.
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber during a live-streamed event hosted by the Atlantic Council.
@SultanAlJaber/X.com

Dubai: UAE’s new West-East oil pipeline designed to bypass the Strait of Hormuz is now nearly 50% complete, as the country pushes ahead with plans to strengthen energy export security.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said construction of the project was being accelerated towards a planned 2027 completion date.

“Today, it's already almost 50% complete, and we are accelerating its delivery toward 2027,” Al Jaber said during a live-streamed event hosted by the Atlantic Council on Wednesday.

Routes outside Hormuz

The pipeline forms part of the UAE’s long-term strategy to reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

“Too much of the world's energy still moves through too few choke points. That is exactly why the UAE made the decision more than a decade ago to invest in infrastructure that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz,” Al Jaber said.

The UAE has invested heavily in export infrastructure through Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman coast, allowing crude shipments to avoid the Strait OF Hormuz.

Fujairah export to double

The update comes after Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, last week directed ADNOC to fast-track the West-East Pipeline project during a meeting of the executive committee of the ADNOC board.

The new pipeline is expected to double ADNOC’s export capacity through Fujairah once operational in 2027. The existing Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline, also known as the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline, can currently transport up to 1.8 million barrels per day and has become increasingly important amid heightened regional tensions.

ADNOC still assessing damage

Al Jaber also said ADNOC was continuing to assess damage and costs linked to the recent conflict after some company facilities and infrastructure were directly hit.

He said restoring some operations could take weeks or months depending on the extent of the damage, while returning to pre-conflict flows would take at least four months.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran waroil

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

In a post published on X on Tuesday, Al Jaber warned that the continued disruption of navigation through the strategic waterway is driving up costs globally and placing mounting pressure on economies, industries and households.

Al Jaber warns world is 1b oil barrels short

1m read
The Ministry said targeting commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian drones attack ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz

2m read
File photo of Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.

22 attacks, 800 ships stranded in Hormuz: Al Jaber

3m read
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.

Open the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally: Al Jaber

3m read