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22 ships hit, 800 stranded in Hormuz, Al Jaber warns of supply shock

Disruptions threaten 20% of global energy flows, raising price risks

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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File photo of Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.
File photo of Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.
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Dubai: Fresh figures shared on Sunday by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber point to a sharp escalation in disruptions across the Strait of Hormuz, with at least 22 ships attacked, 10 crew members killed and close to 800 commercial vessels now stranded, including almost 400 oil tankers.

Around 20,000 seafarers are currently unable to transit safely through the corridor, which carries more than a fifth of globally traded energy.

The latest figures, published on social media platform X, provides the clearest snapshot yet of the scale of disruption building across one of the world’s most critical trade routes.

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Scale of disruption

In his latest remarks on Sunday, Al Jaber framed the situation in direct terms, pointing to both the human toll and the growing backlog of vessels.

“The Strait of Hormuz has never been Iran’s to close or restrict,” he said. “Any attempt to do so is not a regional issue; it is the disruption of a global economic lifeline and a direct threat to the energy, food and health security of every nation.”

He described the situation as illegal and dangerous, warning that setting such a precedent would carry global consequences.

“The world simply cannot afford it and must not allow it.”

The figures shared reflect a system under strain, with shipping flows slowing and vessels unable to clear the corridor at normal pace.

Earlier warning flagged tightening control

“This moment requires clarity. So let’s be clear: the Strait of Hormuz is not open,” he said.

“Access is being restricted, conditioned and controlled.”

He argued that such conditions effectively shift the nature of the passage from open transit to controlled access, raising concerns over the integrity of global shipping routes.

“Conditional passage is not passage. It is control by another name.”

Gap between markets and reality widens

The Thursday remarks also highlighted a growing disconnect between market expectations and physical supply.

Cargoes that moved before the escalation are now arriving at their destinations, while new shipments remain delayed, creating a visible gap in energy flows.

“This is where the paper traded markets are meeting physical reality, and the 40-day gap in global energy flows is truly exposed,” he said.

An estimated 230 vessels remain loaded with oil and ready to sail, waiting for safe passage through the Strait.

Pressure building on global supply chains

With about 20% of global energy flows passing through the Strait, any sustained restriction feeds directly into supply tightness and price pressure.

“Every day the Strait remains restricted, the consequences compound. Supply is delayed, markets tighten, prices rise,” he said.

The impact extends beyond energy markets, with potential knock-on effects across food systems, manufacturing and household costs worldwide.

Asia remains particularly exposed, with roughly 80% of shipments from the Strait bound for the region.

“The immediate priority is clear: close that gap. Restore the more than 20% of globally traded energy that flows through this corridor,” he said.

He added that energy producers, including ADNOC, are preparing to restore production and shipments within operational constraints, while prioritising safety.

“Energy security and global economic stability depend on it.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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