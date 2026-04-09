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Open the Strait unconditionally, no strings attached, says Al Jaber

Over 20% of global energy flows at risk as Strait access remains restricted

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.
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Dubai: Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, has called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened without conditions, warning that continued restrictions are tightening global energy supply and pushing markets toward a critical imbalance.

In a LinkedIn post, Al Jaber said access through the vital shipping corridor remains constrained despite global reliance on its flows.

“Let’s be clear: the Strait of Hormuz is not open. Access is being restricted, conditioned and controlled,” he said, adding that passage subject to political leverage cannot be considered free navigation.

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Pressure builds across global supply chains

The Strait of Hormuz carries more than a fifth of globally traded energy, making any disruption immediately visible in oil markets, freight rates and consumer prices. Current restrictions have left an estimated 230 vessels loaded with oil waiting to sail, creating a growing backlog that is beginning to ripple through supply chains.

Al Jaber said the situation is exposing a widening gap between paper markets and physical supply. “This is where the paper traded markets are meeting physical reality, and the 40-day gap in global energy flows is truly exposed.”

Cargoes that departed before the escalation are now reaching end markets, tightening supply further as replacement shipments remain delayed.

Call for unconditional access

Al Jaber warned that conditional access risks setting a precedent for global trade routes.

“The Strait must be open fully, unconditionally and without restriction. Energy security and global economic stability depend on it,” he said.

He added that no single country has the authority to control passage through a natural waterway governed by international law, stressing that freedom of navigation remains a cornerstone of global commerce.

Impact spreads beyond oil markets

Delays are already feeding into broader economic pressure, with higher energy costs filtering into transport, manufacturing and household expenses. Asia remains particularly exposed, with around 80% of shipments through the Strait destined for the region.

“Every day the Strait remains restricted, the consequences compound. Supply is delayed, markets tighten, prices rise. The impact is felt beyond energy markets, in economies, industries and households worldwide,” Al Jaber said.

Energy producers are also facing constraints. ADNOC has cargoes ready and plans to scale up output, though operations remain linked to safety conditions and damage sustained during recent attacks.

Markets at a turning point

The current disruption has placed markets at a pivotal moment, with supply gaps widening and price pressures building. Restoring flows quickly is seen as critical to stabilising both energy markets and the wider global economy.

Al Jaber said the immediate priority is to close the supply gap and rebalance markets. “Stability now depends on restoring real flows. Not partial access, not temporary measures, not controlled passage, but full and reliable supply.”

He also added that the UAE has reiterated that Iran must be held accountable for attacks on civil and energy infrastructure, linking security concerns directly to the urgency of restoring safe and unrestricted transit through one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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