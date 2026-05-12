GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Sultan Al Jaber warns world is 1 billion barrels of oil short because of Hormuz closure

Every day the Strait remains held hostage, costs rise for families, farms, factories

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In a post published on X on Tuesday, Al Jaber warned that the continued disruption of navigation through the strategic waterway is driving up costs globally and placing mounting pressure on economies, industries and households.
In a post published on X on Tuesday, Al Jaber warned that the continued disruption of navigation through the strategic waterway is driving up costs globally and placing mounting pressure on economies, industries and households.
Supplied

Dubai: Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, said the world is facing a shortfall of one billion barrels of oil as a result of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post published on X on Tuesday, Al Jaber warned that the continued disruption of navigation through the strategic waterway is driving up costs globally and placing mounting pressure on economies, industries and households.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“The world is already 1 billion barrels short because of the closure of Hormuz,” he wrote. “That is the arithmetic of extortion.”

He added that every day the Strait remains “held hostage”, costs continue to rise for families, farms, factories and economies around the world.

Al Jaber also called for the immediate restoration of freedom of navigation, stressing that it must happen “with no conditions and no delay.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

UAE OPEC exit tied to broader industrial plan: Al Jaber

4m read
Officials say maritime enforcement is cutting oil income and tightening pressure.

Pentagon claims US blockade has cost Iran $4.8 billion

2m read
File photo of Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.

22 attacks, 800 ships stranded in Hormuz: Al Jaber

3m read
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Chairman of Masdar and Executive Chairman of XRG.

Open the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally: Al Jaber

3m read