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Watch: Shipping slows dramatically at Strait of Hormuz amid rising blockade fears

The ongoing blockade and Iran’s countermeasures have significantly disrupted shipping

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed dramatically as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, with new images highlighting a sharp decline in vessel movement across one of the world’s most critical oil routes.

Recent reports indicate that only a handful of ships are currently passing through the strategic waterway, compared to the usual 125 to 140 vessels per day before the conflict intensified. The disruption comes amid a deepening standoff, with U.S. President Donald Trump warning that a naval blockade targeting Iran could remain in place for “months,” raising fears of prolonged instability in global energy markets.

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The Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, has effectively become a bottleneck. Many vessels are either rerouting or waiting at anchor due to security concerns and operational uncertainty. Satellite and maritime tracking visuals show sparse traffic and congestion building on either side of the narrow passage.

The ongoing blockade and Iran’s countermeasures have significantly disrupted shipping, contributing to a surge in global oil prices and heightened economic anxiety worldwide. Despite calls for de-escalation, both sides remain locked in a tense stalemate, with no immediate resolution in sight.

As the situation unfolds, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical flashpoint with far-reaching implications for global trade and energy security.

Video and inputs: AFP

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