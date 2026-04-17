GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

More ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz despite blockade, tracking data shows

Tankers reroute but keep sailing through key energy chokepoint amid tensions

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) support blockade operations against Iran. Photo published on April 16, 2026.
US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) support blockade operations against Iran. Photo published on April 16, 2026.
US CentCom | X

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor for oil and gas exports, has shown signs of increased vessel movement in recent days despite ongoing military tensions and a US naval blockade targeting Iranian ports.

Maritime tracking data and reporting indicate that a growing number of commercial vessels have continued to transit the narrow waterway, which had seen dramatic declines in activity earlier in the conflict.

On April 16, data compiled by monitoring firm Marine Insight shows that more than 20 vessels transited the strait within a 24-hour period amid the blockade, even as some ships were ordered to turn back or reroute.

The United States announced a naval blockade and has allowed 'zero ships' in and out of Iranian ports starting 6pm on Monday (April 13, 2026, 6pm Gulf time).

The blockade was ordered by US President Donald Trump after talks with Iran in Pakistan failed to make progress and Iran kept the threat of Hormuz closure as part of the leverage.

Blockade expanded to include 'dark fleet'

On Thursday (April 16), Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine announced the blockade's "expansion" to pursue and intercept Iran-linked vessels globally, including "dark fleet" tankers in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, regardless of nationality.

The move follows the stalled ceasefire talks, with Trump claiming Iran agreed to hand over enriched uranium — amid rising US oil prices.

Who's free to pass the blockade?

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM), however, clarified that vessels sailing to and from non-Iranian destinations remain free to pass through the strategic waterway.

Reuters tracking data noted that at least eight merchant vessels — including three tankers linked to Iran — made transit attempts in the days following the US blockade announcement.

Independent counts reported that 279 vessels have passed through the strait since hostilities began in late February, though the total includes a period of heavily-reduced traffic due to security risks.

Most of the recent crossings appear to involve ships bound for or departing from non-Iranian ports, consistent with US Central Command statements that the blockade does not bar vessels not tied to Iranian trade.

Some maritime analysts have also noted shifts in vessel routing, with ships using designated corridors along the Iranian and Omani coasts amid security concerns and alternative transit advisories.

The Wall Street Journal, citing two US officials, reported over 20 ships crossed the strait in the past 24 hours, with some halted.

Kpler data confirmed at least three vessels transited post-blockade, including Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Christianna — which discharged cargo at Iran’s Bandar Imam Khomeini and passed near Larak Island shortly after restrictions.

Despite the uptick, overall traffic remains far below peacetime levels.

Pre-war, roughly 100 or more commercial ships a day moved through Hormuz Strait before the escalation of conflict.

Continued transit, however, reflects resilient commercial efforts to maintain critical supply chains even as geopolitical tensions persist in the region.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A man fills in his car with petrol at a gas station in Saint-Etienne-de-Montluc, western France, on April 15, 2026, as US-Israel war on Iran, launched on February 28, has roiled global energy and equities markets, sending oil prices skyrocketing after Tehran virtually closed the key Strait of Hormuz.

Oil eases: WTI drops to $90.81, Hormuz risk remains

2m read
Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $110.3 per barrel at 5.39pm in Japan.

Oil whiplash: Brent surges, WTI falls on ceasefire risk

2m read
Security personnel stand guard along a street near the expected venue of the US-Iran talks in the Red Zone area of Islamabad on April 10, 2026.

Fragile truce, high stakes: Inside US-Iran talks

4m read
This handout photo released by Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)'s official website Sepanews on February 17, 2026, shows a rocket being fired from a boat during a military exercise by members of the IRGC and navy in the Strait of Hormuz.

Why US finds it difficult to free Hormuz chokepoint

6m read