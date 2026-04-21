Helicopter warnings, Marine boarding highlight rising US-Iran sea standoff
US Central Command said American forces have directed 27 vessels to turn around or return to Iranian ports since the blockade of Iranian maritime routes began last week.
According to the military statement, the measure targets ships entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal waters, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.
The US military released video footage showing a helicopter-mounted machine gunner warning a cargo vessel to turn back after it was detected near Iranian waters.
Shared by US Central Command on X, the video shows a serviceman pointing a heavy-calibre weapon while issuing radio warnings that the ship had entered a restricted military zone.
This is United States Warship 115. You are entering an area of a military blockade, the message states.US Central Command
The warning adds that the blockade applies to all vessels regardless of flag and that ships attempting to evade it could be stopped by force under international law.
US forces have also confirmed a boarding operation in the Arabian Sea involving the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel Touska.
According to Central Command, Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit were deployed from the USS Tripoli and rappelled onto the ship after it failed to comply with repeated warnings.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance reportedly disabled the vessel’s propulsion after issuing six hours of warnings. The ship was later boarded and placed under US control.
Military officials described the operation as “deliberate, professional, and proportional”.
Shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz has dropped sharply, with only 16 vessels recorded crossing on Monday, according to tracking data.
According to a CNN report, nine ships entered the strait, while seven exited, including Iranian-flagged vessels. Some operators have reportedly turned off transponders or altered signals, making full verification difficult.
Despite continued movement, shipping firms say traffic remains highly restricted amid ongoing tensions and overlapping restrictions enforced by both sides.
Marine tracking data indicates only a handful of ships have crossed since recent disruptions began, reflecting growing caution among shipping operators in the Gulf.
Although Iran briefly signalled a reopening of the waterway, US restrictions on Iranian-linked vessels remain in place, maintaining uncertainty over transit conditions.
Some vessels have reportedly been ordered to change course, while others continue operating under heightened risk conditions in one of the world’s most sensitive energy corridors.
Iran’s military has confirmed the seizure of the vessel Touska, accusing the United States of violating the ceasefire and committing “maritime piracy”.
Tehran said US forces fired on the ship and disabled its navigation systems before deploying Marines onboard.
Iran has warned of retaliation, escalating tensions further as fragile ceasefire arrangements remain under strain between the two sides.