'Touska, vacate your engine room': US Navy warns before disabling Iran-bound ship's engine

US Navy cripples cargo ship’s propulsion to enforce Iran maritime blockade
US naval forces enforcing a blockade in the Arabian Sea intercepted and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo ship April 19 after its crew ignored repeated warnings to change course, US officials said.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) stopped the motor vessel Touska as it travelled at about 17 knots through the northern Arabian Sea en route to Bandar Abbas, a key Iranian port.
According to the US Central Command account, American forces issued multiple radio warnings over roughly six hours, informing the crew that the ship was violating the US naval blockade imposed on Iranian maritime traffic.
When the vessel did not comply, the destroyer ordered the crew to evacuate the engine room before firing several rounds from its 5-inch deck gun into the compartment, disabling the ship’s propulsion.
US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the vessel.
The ship remains in US custody, officials said.
US authorities described the action as “deliberate, professional and proportional,” saying it was intended to enforce compliance with blockade measures without causing unnecessary harm.
NAVAL BLOCKADE: It is a strategic military operation that uses warships, aircraft, and submarines to seal off an adversary’s coastline or specific ports, preventing the movement of ships and goods in or out.
Since the blockade began, US forces have ordered at least 25 commercial vessels to turn back or return to Iranian ports rather than proceed through restricted waters, according to the statement.
Iranian officials did not immediately respond to the U.S. account of the incident.
As a tool of war, it aims to sever an enemy’s economy, supply lines, and military resources to force surrender without a full invasion. It's key purpose: cut off vital supplies (fuel, food, war materials) to break an enemy's will or ability to fight, often focusing on starving the economy rather than direct combat.
Modern blockades involve constant patrol, boarding, and inspection of vessels, often utilising advanced intel like satellite imagery to identify and intercept ships.