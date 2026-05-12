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Kuwait arrests four sea infiltrators linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Two other group members escaped during confrontation

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Four IRGC-linked infiltrators arrested in Kuwait for plotting hostile acts after armed sea incursion.
Four IRGC-linked infiltrators arrested in Kuwait for plotting hostile acts after armed sea incursion.
IANS

Kuwait arrested four men attempting to enter the country illegally by sea earlier this month who had confessed to belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), State News Agency Kuna said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Interior said that the suspects confessed that they were tasked with carrying out hostile operations inside the country. They infiltrated Bubiyan Island on May 1 aboard a fishing boat specially rented for the mission.

Authorities said the group exchanged fire with Kuwaiti armed forces stationed on the island, resulting in the injury of one Kuwaiti serviceman while carrying out his duties.

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The ministry identified the detainees as Naval Colonel Amir Hossein Abdolmohammad Zaraei, Naval Colonel Abdolsamad Yedaleh Ghanavati, Naval Captain Ahmad Jamshid Gholamreza Zolfaghari and First Lieutenant Mohammad Hossein Sohrab Foroughi Rad.

Kuwait said two additional suspects fled during the confrontation. They were identified as Naval Captain Mansour Qambari and vessel commander Abdulali Kazem Siamri.

The Interior Ministry said legal measures had been initiated against the suspects and stressed that security agencies, in coordination with the Kuwaiti armed forces, remained fully prepared to confront any threats targeting the country’s security and stability.

On May 3, the Ministry of Defence announced that the armed forces had foiled a maritime infiltration attempt through the country’s territorial waters and arrested four individuals trying to enter Kuwait illegally by sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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