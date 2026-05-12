Two other group members escaped during confrontation
Kuwait arrested four men attempting to enter the country illegally by sea earlier this month who had confessed to belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), State News Agency Kuna said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Interior said that the suspects confessed that they were tasked with carrying out hostile operations inside the country. They infiltrated Bubiyan Island on May 1 aboard a fishing boat specially rented for the mission.
Authorities said the group exchanged fire with Kuwaiti armed forces stationed on the island, resulting in the injury of one Kuwaiti serviceman while carrying out his duties.
The ministry identified the detainees as Naval Colonel Amir Hossein Abdolmohammad Zaraei, Naval Colonel Abdolsamad Yedaleh Ghanavati, Naval Captain Ahmad Jamshid Gholamreza Zolfaghari and First Lieutenant Mohammad Hossein Sohrab Foroughi Rad.
Kuwait said two additional suspects fled during the confrontation. They were identified as Naval Captain Mansour Qambari and vessel commander Abdulali Kazem Siamri.
The Interior Ministry said legal measures had been initiated against the suspects and stressed that security agencies, in coordination with the Kuwaiti armed forces, remained fully prepared to confront any threats targeting the country’s security and stability.
On May 3, the Ministry of Defence announced that the armed forces had foiled a maritime infiltration attempt through the country’s territorial waters and arrested four individuals trying to enter Kuwait illegally by sea.