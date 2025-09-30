Kuwait arrests ISIS-linked expat accused of planning attacks on places of worship

Officials stressed that the arrest was part of ongoing vigilance to safeguard the country
Dubai: Kuwaiti security forced have arrested an Egyptian expatriate accused of plotting to bomb houses of worship in the country, in what officials described as a pre-emptive strike against terrorism.
The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that State Security officers tracked and detained the suspect, who it said belonged to a prohibited organisation aiming to destabilise Kuwait. During a raid, investigators seized devices and materials used in manufacturing explosives, along with manuals on how to prepare and deploy them.
According to security sources cited by Al Qabas Arabic-language newspaper, the suspect admitted under interrogation that he was affiliated with the Islamic State group and embraced its ideology. He also confessed to learning how to make explosives and to planning a major attack on a house of worship. The ministry said he has been referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation.
Officials stressed that the arrest was part of ongoing vigilance to safeguard the country. “The Ministry of Interior will not tolerate any attempt to endanger Kuwait’s security or threaten the safety of its citizens and residents,” the statement said.
Authorities said investigations remain ongoing and pledged heightened readiness to confront any potential threats. Security sources underscored that protecting national stability remains a “red line” for the country.
