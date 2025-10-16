GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait dismantles terrorist financing network using hospital pharmacy as front

Authorities say the network smuggled medicines and funneled money abroad

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Photo for illustrative purposes. In a statement, the ministry said the State Security Service had uncovered the cell, which was allegedly operating to undermine national security and destabilise public order
IANS

Dubai: Kuwaiti security forces have dismantled a terrorist financing network linked to a banned organisation in a major counterterrorism operation, the Ministry of Interior announced.

In a statement, the ministry said the State Security Service had uncovered the cell, which was allegedly operating to undermine national security and destabilise public order. Investigations revealed that members of the network were smuggling medicines and transferring funds overseas to finance the activities of the outlawed organisation.

Following extensive surveillance and monitoring, several suspects were arrested, and evidence seized confirmed their involvement in illicit financing operations. Authorities also discovered that the group had been using a pharmacy inside a private hospital as a front to channel funds and support the terrorist organisation’s objectives.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Kuwait’s stability and security, vowing to act decisively against any attempts to fund or assist terrorist entities. It said those found complicit would face full accountability under Kuwaiti law.

 

