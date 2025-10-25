Woman found dead inside Cebu church; Archbishop orders temporary closure

Dubai : A woman believed to be in her early 30s was found dead inside the Parish Church of San Fernando Rey in Liloan, northern Cebu, on Friday, October 24, prompting the Archdiocese of Cebu to suspend all public worship in the church after declaring it 'desecrated.'

According to Canon 1211 of the Code of Canon Law, the Archdiocese stated that the assault constituted a grave violation of the church's sacred character, noting that the desecration must be repaired through proper canonical procedures.

'I, as the Archbishop of Cebu, decree the temporary closure of the Parish Church of San Fernando Rey, Liloan. All public acts of divine worship are to be suspended until proper canonical procedures are completed to ensure the reparation of the desecration and the restoration of the church's dignity as a house of prayer and peace, said the Archbishop.

The Archdiocese of Cebu expressed "deep sorrow and grave concern" over the violent incident committed within a house of worship. Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy immediately ordered the church’s temporary closure, saying it would remain off-limits to public Masses and services until a penitential rite is held to restore its sanctity.

Police said the woman was discovered unconscious and reported at about 9.30am, with visible injuries including a head wound, blood from her nose, and dark marks around her neck, indicating possible strangulation.

Preliminary findings from CCTV footage confirmed that the victim was attacked inside the building. Witnesses also told investigators the woman had been seen earlier with a man, whom church staff later told to leave the premises while they cleaned up after the 6am mass.

Police investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage and have appealed for public help in identifying the victim and her attacker.

Authorities identified the suspect as an unidentified man last seen wearing a black shirt. The victim, who remains unidentified as of press time, was wearing denim shorts and a black t-shirt.

The Archdiocese, meanwhile, has called on the faithful to join in prayer for the victim and her family, condemning the act of violence and reaffirming its commitment to uphold the sanctity of all places of worship.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.