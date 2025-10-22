'One RFID, All Tollways' system streamlines Luzon tollway collection

In a ceremony at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Operation Building on Tuesday, October 21, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. officially launched the Toll Collection System Interoperability Project, dubbed as "One RFID, All Tollways." This unified system will now allow motorists to use a single Autosweep or Easytrip account for seamless travel across all major toll roads in Luzon.

"We are listening to the concerns of our fellow Filipinos. That's why we studied the problem and found a good solution," President Marcos said in his address, acknowledging the years of public inconvenience caused by the previous two separate RFID systems. The President emphasized that the unified RFID is crucial for reducing unnecessary stress and delays, moving the nation closer to a modern, interconnected infrastructure.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez assured the public that the new system has already undergone a "stress test," confirming its functionality, and clarified that the new interoperability will not be used as a ground for toll rate increases.

MPIC Chairman, President, and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan remarked that government assistance provided the necessary "push to go over some technical issues" that had previously stalled the project. Likewise, SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang expressed full support for the unified infrastructure works, stressing the collective desire to improve the country's travel conditions.

The realization of the "One RFID, All Tollways" system is the result of years of consultation and cooperation among the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), and the private concessionaires—led by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Infrastructure and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).

Motorists now have the flexibility to choose either the Autosweep or Easytrip account to pass through all major Luzon tollways, including:

The ability to travel the length of Luzon with a single tag is expected to significantly ease vehicle flow at toll plazas and reduce the psychological burden on drivers who have long dealt with the inconvenience of managing two distinct accounts and balances. This project, years in the making, finally delivers on the promise of truly seamless electronic toll collection.

This rollout is a decisive victory for the commuting public, effectively resolving a major point of friction in daily travel. The unified system is a clear demonstration of bayanihan, a Filipino spirit of communal unity, between the government and private sector to deliver tangible convenience to the people.

Registration is free and voluntary, meaning drivers may opt to keep both their existing Autosweep and Easytrip accounts if they are content with the current setup. However, for those seeking the convenience of a single account, the process is simple:

