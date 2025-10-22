'One RFID, All Tollways' system streamlines Luzon tollway collection

Motorists can choose either the Autosweep or Easytrip account to pass through tollways
Dubai: The days of juggling multiple radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags and managing two accounts just to cross Luzon’s expressways are finally over.
In a ceremony at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) Toll Operation Building on Tuesday, October 21, Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. officially launched the Toll Collection System Interoperability Project, dubbed as "One RFID, All Tollways." This unified system will now allow motorists to use a single Autosweep or Easytrip account for seamless travel across all major toll roads in Luzon.
"We are listening to the concerns of our fellow Filipinos. That's why we studied the problem and found a good solution," President Marcos said in his address, acknowledging the years of public inconvenience caused by the previous two separate RFID systems. The President emphasized that the unified RFID is crucial for reducing unnecessary stress and delays, moving the nation closer to a modern, interconnected infrastructure.
The realization of the "One RFID, All Tollways" system is the result of years of consultation and cooperation among the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), and the private concessionaires—led by San Miguel Corporation (SMC) Infrastructure and Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).
MPIC Chairman, President, and CEO Manny V. Pangilinan remarked that government assistance provided the necessary "push to go over some technical issues" that had previously stalled the project. Likewise, SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang expressed full support for the unified infrastructure works, stressing the collective desire to improve the country's travel conditions.
Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez assured the public that the new system has already undergone a "stress test," confirming its functionality, and clarified that the new interoperability will not be used as a ground for toll rate increases.
Motorists now have the flexibility to choose either the Autosweep or Easytrip account to pass through all major Luzon tollways, including:
North Luzon Expressway (NLEX)
Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX)
Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX)
Metro Manila Skyway (all stages)
South Luzon Expressway (SLEX)
NAIA Expressway (NAIAX)
STAR Tollway
Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) and C5 Southlink
Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX)
Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway (MCX)
Registration is free and voluntary, meaning drivers may opt to keep both their existing Autosweep and Easytrip accounts if they are content with the current setup. However, for those seeking the convenience of a single account, the process is simple:
Opt-in online and choose your preferred RFID Service Provider.
Remove the unchosen RFID sticker at an authorized customer service center.
Load funds into your chosen, unified RFID account.
The government also announced plans to extend the unified system to cover group and corporate accounts by early 2026.
This rollout is a decisive victory for the commuting public, effectively resolving a major point of friction in daily travel. The unified system is a clear demonstration of bayanihan, a Filipino spirit of communal unity, between the government and private sector to deliver tangible convenience to the people.
The ability to travel the length of Luzon with a single tag is expected to significantly ease vehicle flow at toll plazas and reduce the psychological burden on drivers who have long dealt with the inconvenience of managing two distinct accounts and balances. This project, years in the making, finally delivers on the promise of truly seamless electronic toll collection.
