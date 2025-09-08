Philippines: $15.4-billion North-South Commuter Railway to beat Manila’s traffic nightmare?

The total project cost of ₱873.6 billion is backed by funding from Japan (JICA), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the Philippine government. In terms of budget slice, ₱76.34 billion was allocated to keep NSCR on track (in the 2024 national budget. In July 2025, a new public–private partnership (PPP) worth ₱229.32B was sanctioned to handle NSCR operation and upkeep, with depots in Clark, Valenzuela, and Calamba.