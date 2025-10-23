Philippines DepEd declares 4-day wellness break for teachers, students

Philippine Education Secretary Sonny Angara made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the move aims to provide 'a much-needed pause' for learners and educators ahead of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day holidays.

Dubai : The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced a four-day 'wellness break' for both teachers and students from October 27 to 30, 2025, giving them time to rest and recover from recent natural disasters and the rise of flu-like illnesses.

In a Facebook post, Angara said the decision came after numerous appeals from teachers and students, particularly those affected by typhoons, earthquakes, and seasonal flu.

Angara said the wellness break is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize the health and well-being of teachers and students while maintaining quality education.

Regular classes are set to resume on November 3, following the long weekend for Undas. (All Saints' and All Souls' Days).

Angara said It would also give teachers recovery time and move the conduct of mid-year in-service training (INSET) after the break.

('Many of our teachers and students come from areas affected by the typhoon and earthquake, or are dealing with cases of the flu. That’s why, as we said, let’s take a short break first. We can work better when we’re also feeling well)

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

