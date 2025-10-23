Philippines DepEd declares 4-day wellness break for teachers, students

Regular classes are set to resume on November 3, following the long weekend for Undas.
Dubai: The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced a four-day 'wellness break' for both teachers and students from October 27 to 30, 2025, giving them time to rest and recover from recent natural disasters and the rise of flu-like illnesses.
Philippine Education Secretary Sonny Angara made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the move aims to provide 'a much-needed pause' for learners and educators ahead of the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day holidays.
Angara said the wellness break is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to prioritize the health and well-being of teachers and students while maintaining quality education.
In a Facebook post, Angara said the decision came after numerous appeals from teachers and students, particularly those affected by typhoons, earthquakes, and seasonal flu.
He added that many teachers and learners are still recovering from recent calamities and illnesses.
'Marami sa ating mga guro at mag-aaral ay galing sa mga lugar na tinamaan ng bagyo at lindol, o tinamaan ng trangkaso. Kaya kaunting pahinga muna, mga ka-DepEd! Mas makakapagtrabaho tayo nang maayos kung maayos din ang pakiramdam natin', Angara said.
('Many of our teachers and students come from areas affected by the typhoon and earthquake, or are dealing with cases of the flu. That’s why, as we said, let’s take a short break first. We can work better when we’re also feeling well)
Angara said It would also give teachers recovery time and move the conduct of mid-year in-service training (INSET) after the break.
Regular classes are set to resume on November 3, following the long weekend for Undas. (All Saints' and All Souls' Days).
