Philippines: Tropical depression Salome seen intensifying into tropical storm

Northeast monsoon season currently underway across Southeast Asia
Manila: Tropical Depression Salome could intensify into a tropical storm, raising the possibility of Signal No. 2 in affected areas like Batanes, weathermen warned.
Tropical Depression Salome marks the 19th cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2025, following a series of storms including Typhoon Paolo which caused significant damage and loss of life earlier this month.
Super typhoon Nando (Ragasa) was also a large, powerful and deadly tropical cyclone that severely affected the northernmost portions of Luzon island in the Philippines and Hualien County in Taiwan, and impacted Hong Kong, Macau, South China and Vietnam in late September 2025.
The region then faced the wrath of Tropical Storm Fengshen (locally codenamed Ramil), which killed 10 people and displaced 27,000 due to heavy rainfall and storm surges, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of northern Luzon.
The northeast monsoon season, now active across Southeast Asia, is contributing to the heavy rainfall expected in Batanes, with up to 100-150mm possible, as per weather bureau Pagasa.
Mariners in the region are urged to stay ashore, with sea conditions worsening to very rough levels, up to 4.5 meters, along Batanes' coast.
The Philippines has already faced significant weather challenges this year, with Salome marking the 19th cyclone of 2025.
Salome’s potential landfall in Batanes comes shortly after the area was monitored for a low pressure area with high cyclone formation potential, signalling an active weather pattern in the region.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox