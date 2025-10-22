GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Philippines

Philippines: Tropical depression Salome seen intensifying into tropical storm

Northeast monsoon season currently underway across Southeast Asia

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Philippines: Tropical depression Salome seen intensifying into tropical storm
@dost_pagasa | X

Manila: Tropical Depression Salome could intensify into a tropical storm, raising the possibility of Signal No. 2 in affected areas like Batanes, weathermen warned.

Tropical Depression Salome marks the 19th cyclone to hit the Philippines in 2025, following a series of storms including Typhoon Paolo which caused significant damage and loss of life earlier this month.

Super typhoon Nando (Ragasa) was also a large, powerful and deadly tropical cyclone that severely affected the northernmost portions of Luzon island in the Philippines and Hualien County in Taiwan, and impacted Hong Kong, Macau, South China and Vietnam in late September 2025.

The region then faced the wrath of Tropical Storm Fengshen (locally codenamed Ramil), which killed 10 people and displaced 27,000 due to heavy rainfall and storm surges, highlighting the ongoing vulnerability of northern Luzon.

The northeast monsoon season, now active across Southeast Asia, is contributing to the heavy rainfall expected in Batanes, with up to 100-150mm possible, as per weather bureau Pagasa.

Mariners in the region are urged to stay ashore, with sea conditions worsening to very rough levels, up to 4.5 meters, along Batanes' coast.

The Philippines has already faced significant weather challenges this year, with Salome marking the 19th cyclone of 2025.

Salome’s potential landfall in Batanes comes shortly after the area was monitored for a low pressure area with high cyclone formation potential, signalling an active weather pattern in the region.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Typhoon Matmo makes landfall in China

Typhoon Matmo batters Guangdong, threatens Thailand

2m read
People work to rescue fishermen on a stranded fishing boat due to Typhoon Bualoi in Quang Tri, Vietnam Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025.

Bualoi: 4 airports shut, thousands evacuated in Vietnam

2m read
Location of Opong (international code: Bualoi) issued by Philippine weather bureau Pagasa at 5pm, 24 September 2025. The forecast is valid for broadcast until the next bulletin at 11pm Manila time (on Wednesday).

Philippine typhoon: Direct hit seen, Opong threat grows

2m read
Typhoon brings life-threatening conditions to N. Luzon

Typhoon brings life-threatening conditions to N. Luzon

2m read