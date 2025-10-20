Tropical Storm Ramil kills 10 as floodwaters ravage the central Philippines

Raging floodwaters wreak havoc across Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, parts of Luzon
Torrential rains caused by Tropical Storm Ramil (international name: Fengshen) have claimed at least 10 lives while wreaking havoc across Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and parts of Southern Luzon.
In Capiz province alone, five deaths were initially reported due to severe flooding. One of the victims, 23-year-old May Mae Urdelas, tragically lost her life on Saturday, October 18, after slipping and being swept away by the strong current of a creek in Ivisan town.
By late Sunday, four additional fatalities were confirmed by disaster authorities.
The floods have severely impacted 3,307 families, totaling 9,665 individuals, across 61 barangays in Capiz.
In Roxas City, floodwaters submerged several communities, prompting the rescue of more than 800 families, or over 2,000 residents.
The widespread flooding left hundreds of commuters stranded as public and private vehicles could no longer traverse flooded roads in various towns.
According to the Capiz Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), among the confirmed victims are 44-year-old Rizaldo Balgos from Roxas City, a 45-year-old man from Barangay Dulangan, Pilar town who died from electrocution, and two other individuals from Roxas City whose identities have yet to be verified.
The devastating impact extended to Quezon province, where a family of five perished on Sunday when a tree toppled onto their house in Pitogo town.
Capiz officials attribute the severe flooding to intense rainfall, with Saturday’s downpour nearly matching the province’s average monthly precipitation.
Notably, Roxas City, which has declared a state of calamity, experienced about 305 millimeters of rain between October 1 and 17, but nearly 400 millimeters fell during just one day on Saturday—exceeding normal monthly totals for October.
Rescue and relief efforts continue amid growing concerns over the safety and well-being of affected residents as storm warnings remain in effect.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox