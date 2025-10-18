Philippines: Whistleblower who quit his job gunned down after exposing ‘ghost’ irrigation project

Niruh Kyle Antatico, ex-employee of irrigation agency brutally shot dead
Manila: An ex-employee of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) was brutally shot dead after blowing the whistle on a so-called “ghost” irrigation project in the Philippines.
Niruh Kyle Antatico, a former legal researcher for NIA in Northern Mindanao, was gunned down by motorcycle-riding assailants while driving his sedan in Cagayan de Oro City, local media reported.
Antatico has quit his job at NIA after getting bad reviews from his bosses.
He earlier posted photos on Facebook of the alleged abandoned "ghost" irrigation project in the region.
Before his death, Antatico had publicly criticised a project in Region 10 that remained unfinished and unusable.
He wrote on social media: “Until now, farmers are unable to use it. No test run was conducted. Of course, how can we conduct a test run if portions are not connected, there are broken portions which are already silted because of project abandonment.”
His friend Percival Batar echoed this, saying: “Perhaps it had something to do with one of the ghost projects of NIA in Region 10 because when he inspected it, there was nothing, and he showed some documents which reported the project is completed, but in reality, it’s not yet done.”
Antatico reportedly received death threats prior to the attack, which he brushed off.
“He told us again that he received another death threat but he was just laughing. We took it lightly, thinking it was just to keep him silent—to scare him off,” said Batar.
The NIA Region 10 has condemned the killing, expressing deep condolences to Antatico’s family.
A statement from the agency confirmed that investigations are underway in collaboration with authorities to bring those responsible to justice.
“NIA Northern Mindanao does not tolerate any form of irregularity in the implementation of its programs and projects. We remain committed to upholding the principles of transparency, integrity, and accountability in public service,” the statement read.
This killing has sparked outrage and renewed calls for a thorough investigation into corruption linked to flood control and irrigation projects.
Civil society and government officials are uniting in grief and determination, demanding justice for Kyle — an emblematic figure standing against corruption, silenced by violence.
The tragedy highlights the peril faced by whistleblowers fighting for truth and accountability in the Philippines.
As the nation mourns, many hope Antatico’s death will galvanise concerted efforts to clean up public projects, renew the ranks of public servants and safeguard those who dare to speak out.
Justice for Kyle would only mean justice for truth and good governance.
