Sharjah National Oil Corporation drives energy future with RISE with SAP

Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) has signed an agreement with SAP to adopt RISE with SAP, marking a major milestone in its corporate drive towards advanced modernisation within the energy sector. The initiative supports Sharjah’s long-term strategy to enhance operational excellence and sustainability under the leadership of Sheikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of SNOC.

The deployment represents a unified digital foundation that connects SNOC’s upstream, operations, supply chain, finance, and human resources functions under one intelligent system.

Leveraging SAP’s deep expertise in oil and gas, SNOC aims to increase operational agility and build a robust platform for innovation and production growth across its upstream portfolio.

Khamis Al Mazrouei, CEO of SNOC, said, “SNOC’s agreement with SAP marks an important step in our digital transformation journey, enabling us to enhance efficiency, transparency, and data-driven performance across our operations. This initiative reflects Sharjah’s commitment to innovation and sustainable energy leadership, ensuring that SNOC continues to contribute effectively to the emirate’s energy security and economic prosperity.”

Under the agreement, SNOC will deploy SAP’s comprehensive suite of AI-powered cloud solutions, including SAP Cloud ERP Private Edition and the SAP Business Technology Platform, alongside industry-specific applications for upstream contracts management, hydrocarbon accounting, and asset optimisation.

The modernisation will also integrate workforce and environmental solutions through SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for environment management, complemented by advanced analytics via SAP Analytics Cloud. Together, these technologies will strengthen efficiency, transparency, and data-driven decision-making across SNOC’s upstream operations.

Creating a modern technology landscape

Hala Alhashmi, IT Manager at SNOC, said, “SNOC is proud to launch its digital transformation journey powered by SAP’s cloud solutions. More than a system upgrade, this marks the creation of a modern technology landscape that drives innovation, agility and growth and elevates the way we operate. By empowering our people and enhancing operational resilience, we’re building the foundation for long-term success and future value.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, said: “SNOC’s adoption of RISE with SAP is a powerful example of how national energy leaders are driving digital advancement across the UAE. SAP’s industry-specific cloud and AI capabilities will help SNOC achieve higher efficiency and sustainable performance, reinforcing Sharjah’s position at the forefront of intelligent energy operations.”

SNOC’s transformation aligns with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, innovation-driven economy, positioning the country’s energy sector at the forefront of this agenda.