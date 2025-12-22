The Department of Education clarified that the payouts cover personnel across all levels
Dubai: The Department of Education (DepEd) has commenced the distribution of year-end incentives to approximately one million employees nationwide following a directive from Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
The package, which includes various bonuses for both teaching and non-teaching staff, aims to recognise the contributions of personnel across the public school system. Education Secretary Sonny Angara confirmed that the funds are being released in accordance with budget guidelines to ensure all eligible workers receive their due benefits.
"We are grateful to the teachers and staff of DepEd who continue to keep our education system running," Secretary Angara said in a statement. "You are the reason why the education budget is large, and it is our duty to ensure that it results in benefits and services that you truly deserve."
Under the approved scheme, regular teachers and non-teaching staff are set to receive a P20,000 Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) and a P5,000 Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI).
The SRI will be issued in two tranches starting this December, as per Department of Budget and Management (DBM) protocols. The initial payout will range from P10,000 to P14,500, while the remaining balance will be settled once the request for modification of allotments is approved.
Meanwhile, the PEI, which is provided on top of existing bonuses, is intended to boost productivity within the civil service under Executive Order No. 201.
Support staff and contractual workers are also included in the year-end disbursements. Non-teaching personnel with regular, contractual, or co-terminus status will receive an additional P10,000 Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentive. While the funds have been allocated for the current year, DepEd officials noted that the CNA incentive is scheduled for release in January 2026.
Contract of Service (COS) and Job Order (JO) workers, who often do not qualify for standard bonuses, will be granted gratuity pay. The amounts for these workers will range from P4,000 to P7,000, depending on their length of service during the year.
The department clarified that the payouts cover personnel across all levels, including the central, regional, and division offices, as well as those stationed in schools.
