Marcos announces salary hike plus medical allowance for GOCC employees

The announcement was made during the 2025 GOCCs’ Day in Malacañang on Tuesday
Dubai: Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has approved a new round of salary increases and medical benefits for employees of government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs), recognizing their significant contributions to the national economy. The announcement, made during the 2025 GOCCs’ Day in Malacañang, follows a year of record-breaking financial performance by these state-run companies.
'Well-deserved indeed,' President Marcos stated, noting the approval of the Compensation and Position Classification System (CPCS) II. This system will provide a salary adjustment for GOCC employees. Additionally, the President has approved a tiered medical allowance, with the exact amount dependent on each GOCC’s financial capacity.
The raises come as a direct result of the GOCCs’ strong financial performance. As of September, 53 GOCCs have contributed a total of P116.8 billion in dividends to the government. This substantial sum will be used to fund key government initiatives in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social protection programs.
For government corporations that have already implemented the first phase of the salary system, CPCS I, the new adjustments will be retroactive from January 1, 2025, once they receive the official authority to implement the changes from the Governance Commission for GOCCs.
Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the President will issue an executive order to formalize the new compensation and benefits. Pangandaman also noted that this pay hike for GOCC workers aligns with similar increases already being phased in for employees of national government agencies.
According to the President, these new reforms aim to fairly recognize the dedication and sacrifices of the GOCC workforce, which is crucial for upholding transparency and efficiency in public service. 'Because of your determination and concern, we are able to help more Filipinos and our services can reach more people,' he said.
By investing in the welfare of these employees, the government hopes to foster a more motivated public sector workforce capable of fulfilling its 'Bagong Pilipinas' vision.
