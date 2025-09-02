Philippines now 80 per cent closer to Universal Healthcare, President Marcos says

Marcos made the statement during a visit to the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced Tuesday that the Philippines is '80 percent' closer to achieving universal healthcare, citing significant progress in establishing a system of accessible, affordable, and high-quality medical services for all Filipinos.
The President made the statement during a visit to the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Balanga, where he assessed the implementation of the Zero Balance Billing (ZBB) program. This initiative ensures that all members of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) admitted to basic or ward accommodations in Department of Health (DOH) hospitals do not have to pay out-of-pocket expenses for their hospitalization.
Marcos lauded the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center for its successful implementation of the program, particularly highlighting a new feature where zero-billing statements are brought directly to patients before discharge. 'I think it's been a long time coming,' he said, adding that this convenience is something that should be adopted nationwide.
The ZBB program is now active in 78 government-run hospitals, and according to the President, nearly 3,000 patients at the Bataan hospital alone are already benefiting from it. Marcos noted that the policy has encouraged more Filipinos to seek medical care, as the financial burden of hospital bills is no longer a deterrent. 'People have come,' he said, citing an increase in the number of people going to hospitals.
The President emphasized that the healthcare systems are 'all in place' and that the final push towards universal healthcare is a matter of building up the economy to sustain it. He also reaffirmed his administration's commitment to supporting healthcare workers, acknowledging their dedication and hard work.
Marcos further mentioned the role of Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Service (BUCAS) centers in improving the delivery of medical services. These centers offer a range of services, including screening, laboratory tests, and ambulatory surgical services, aiming to provide efficient care and direct patients to appropriate facilities if further treatment is needed.
The President's remarks reflect a continued commitment to healthcare upgrades, which he has championed since his fourth State of the Nation Address. His administration approved the creation of a coordinating council in October 2023 to oversee the implementation of the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act.
Marcos expressed confidence that with the current momentum, the Philippines will soon fulfill the dream of universal healthcare for all its people.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox