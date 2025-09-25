UAE to transform elderly healthcare and combat dementia

Ministry unveils comprehensive plan with ambassador programme to promote healthy ageing
Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has unveiled an ambitious national strategy to revolutionise elderly care, launching a month-long awareness campaign that promises to reshape how the nation approaches ageing and dementia prevention.
The initiative themed "Your presence… brings health and wellness", marks a significant shift towards proactive elderly healthcare, combining community engagement with cutting-edge medical frameworks designed to enhance quality of life for older adults.
As part of the plan, MoHAP also launched the National Framework for Healthy Ageing 2025–2031 and introduced a set of pioneering initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life of older adults in the UAE and prevent dementia.
The framework targets individuals aged 60 and above, offering comprehensive healthcare alongside social and psychological support systems. The initiative emphasises maintaining dignity and independence whilst fostering active community participation - a departure from traditional care models that often marginalise elderly voices.
Developed through extensive collaboration with key stakeholders, the framework harmonises with the World Health Organisation's Global Strategy and Action Plan on Ageing and Health, positioning the UAE as a regional leader in elderly care innovation.
The timing aligns strategically with the UAE's forward-looking national agendas, including UAE Centennial 2071 and the country's ambitious health vision for the next five decades.
A standout feature of the initiative is the "Ambassadors of Healthy Ageing" programme, developed in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and the Ministry of Sports. This innovative approach recruits socially active, middle-aged individuals who embody healthy lifestyles to serve as community advocates.
These ambassadors will promote positive health messages whilst serving as real-life examples of ageing with vitality, dignity, and wellbeing. The programme represents a grassroots approach to health promotion, leveraging peer influence to drive behavioural change across communities.
The campaign specifically targets early detection of functional, physiological, and cognitive changes associated with ageing, whilst creating supportive environments that combat social isolation and promote mental health.
Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, described the launch as "a strategic milestone reflecting the UAE's commitment to promoting community health and safeguarding the wellbeing of individuals across all age groups."
Speaking at the Dubai launch event, Dr Al Rand emphasised that elderly individuals represent "the nation's living memory, a reservoir of knowledge and experience, who deserve access to all the essentials of a dignified life, from integrated healthcare to active community participation."
The campaign coincides with the Year of Community, reinforcing themes of family cohesion and social integration as fundamental national values.
The initiative brings together representatives from multiple government entities, including the WHO, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Family, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Emirates Health Services, and Dubai Health.
This multi-sector approach ensures comprehensive coverage whilst leveraging diverse expertise to address the complex challenges of elderly care. The collaboration extends beyond healthcare provision to encompass education, sports, and family support systems.
Dr Al Rand stressed that caring for elderly people extends beyond health institutions, representing "a collective national and societal duty in which all stakeholders must play a part." This philosophy underpins the campaign's community-centric approach, encouraging family and societal engagement in elderly care.
The Ministry positions elderly care as a priority that "positively impacts wellbeing and quality of life across society whilst highlighting the health system's leadership in delivering innovative, sustainable services that address both present and future needs."
The comprehensive plan emphasises preventive screenings and sustainable healthy behaviours, moving beyond reactive treatment models towards proactive health maintenance.
The initiative aligns with "We the UAE 2031" ambitions, which position human wellbeing and quality of life as foundational pillars of sustainable development.
The campaign's emphasis on reducing social isolation and promoting mental health addresses growing concerns about elderly loneliness and depression, issues that have gained prominence globally following recent health crises.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox