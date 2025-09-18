UAE flu season alert: Residents urged to take new vaccine, higher dose for some

Health authorities kick off 10th annual seasonal influenza awareness campaign under MoHAP
Dubai: With the onset of the flu season in the UAE, health authorities are urging residents, especially those at high risk, to get the new vaccine with a higher dose recommended for some.
Top health officials from different health entities across the country have said taking the flu vaccine every year is the most effective way to protect against infection and to prevent serious health complications.
They were speaking on Thursday at the launch of the annual national seasonal influenza awareness campaign for 2025 under the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), announced by Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector MoHAP.
Now in its tenth year, under the theme ‘Protect Yourself… Protect Your Community,’ the campaign targets groups at higher risk of infection and complications, including healthcare workers, pregnant women, children under the age of five, elderly individuals and people with chronic medical conditions.
According to the World Health Organisation, there are around a billion cases of seasonal influenza annually, including 3–5 million cases of severe illness. It causes 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths annually. Developing countries account for 99 per cent of deaths in children under five years of age with influenza-related lower respiratory tract infections. Symptoms typically begin 1–4 days after infection and usually last around a week.
Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that spread worldwide. While most people recover without medical treatment, the illness can still pose risks, particularly to vulnerable groups. There are four types of influenza viruses A, B, C, and D. Of these, types A and B are the most common and are primarily responsible for seasonal outbreaks. However, every year the viruses change subtly, based on which vaccines are updated.
“The seasonal influenza vaccine is designed to provide immunity against the most common viruses causing the illness and is updated annually to match the strains expected to circulate that season,” said Dr. Nada Hasan Al Marzouqi, Director of Public Health and Prevention Department, MoHAP.
A higher dose of the vaccine is now recommended to the elderly, said Dr. Badriya Ahmed Al Shehhi, Director of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre ((ADPHC) at the Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi.
“In this case, the vaccine contains more antigen to better protect the elderly. So, in Abu Dhabi, we are providing a higher dose for those aged 65 and above to enhance the effectiveness considering their weaning immunity,” she told Gulf News.
Dr Shamsa Majid Lootah, Director of Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services (EHS), said EHS facilities are also expected to receive the vaccines with higher dose for the elderly soon.
However, the health officials clarified that the main vaccine is the same everywhere and covers protection against all strains of flu viruses.
The annual national seasonal influenza awareness campaign runs from September 2025 to March 2026.
Dr Neda said residents are urged to get their flu shot early to protect themselves and their families. "It takes up to two weeks for the body to build immunity and get full protection," she pointed out.
However, she clarified that getting a flu jab does not guarantee that those vaccinated will not get infected at all. "Flu vaccine will not completely prevent flu or cold. But, it will minimise the impact and we have seen that there is a huge reduction in severe complications among those who are vaccinated," explained Dr Nada.
She said the annual campaign has also helped improve awareness because of which residents, especially those at higher risks, now come forward to get their flu shots early.
