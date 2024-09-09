Dubai: Employees and students will be included in the wider group of individuals to be targeted in this year’s national influenza vaccine awareness campaign in the UAE, with health authorities studying the impact of sick leaves due to flu.

Mobile clinics will visit labour accommodations to vaccinate and raise awareness among the workers in Dubai and the northern emirates while companies will be encouraged to promote flu vaccination among the employees.

These details were released during the launch of the annual national seasonal influenza awareness campaign on Monday.

About the campaign Titled ‘Immunise Yourself... Protect Your Community’, the initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) was launched in collaboration with the Emirates Health Services (EHS), Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) - Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH), Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Health.

The campaign is set to promote community awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against seasonal influenza, enhance the skills of medical professionals by providing them with the latest international prevention practices, and expand vaccine coverage for target groups.

It targets all segments of the population, including citizens, residents, government and private sector employees, and healthcare workers, with a specal focus on those most susceptible to severe flu complications—elderly individuals, pregnant women, and people with chronic conditions.

According to the World Health Organisation, seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. While these viruses are prevalent globally and most people recover without treatment, influenza spreads easily through coughing or sneezing. Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent the disease and curb its transmission.

New study

The authorities are also looking into the health and economic impact of the annual influenza vaccine awareness campaigns.

The annual economic burden of seasonal flu is estimated at around $12 billion in the US alone. With 10 per cent of the population predicted to catch influenza every year globally, the impact on the health and economic sectors in the UAE is also being considered by the authorities.

With a study finding a reduction in absence from work by government healthcare workers in the northern emirates due to influenza because of the flu vaccine awareness campaign, authorities have decided to conduct a similar study among school students.

“We are currently gathering data from emergency services and from across 348 government schools. The aim is to study how influenza affects student absenteeism,” Dr Shamsa Majid Lootah, director of Public Health Department at Emirates Health Services (EHS) told Gulf News.

‘Happy hours’

“We have already conducted a study on the impact of influenza on EHS employees, including healthcare workers within our facilities. To encourage vaccination, we are implementing incentives, such as offering [additional time off like] two ‘happy hours’ or similar rewards, to motivate people to get the flu vaccine. Our efforts have already shown a significant reduction in work absences due to influenza, and we expect to release the full results of the study by the end of this month,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dubai Health Authority (DHA) will send mobile vaccination teams that would target labour accommodations in coordination with the management of those companies, to vaccinate as many workers as possible, said Dr Abdullah Al Rasasi, head of the Preventive Medicine Department at Dubai Health Authority.

Once tested positive for influenza, adults should quarantine for five days, advised Professor Walid Abuhammour, Head of the Infectious Diseases Department at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Dubai Health.

“For children, especially younger children, it could be 10 days or up to two weeks, depending on how long the symptoms last,” he said.

Mira Azam, a registered nurse with EHS, who was present at the press conference to administer free flu vaccines to the attendees, said she had been taking the flu shot every year for 10 years.

“I hardly get flu symptoms after I started taking the vaccine. Even if I got infected, I only had mild symptoms and I didn’t have to call in sick,” said the Palestinian expat.

‘Cheaper than sandwiches’

Health experts urged residents to get their flu shots considering the health and economic benefits.

Prof Walid Abuhammour recommended residents aged six months and above to take the flu vaccine for maximum prevention of the highly contagious disease in the community.

“I would like to say that the best investment you do for yourself and your family is to have the flu vaccine. If you don’t have an insurance also, it is affordable and it's worth it. It is cheaper than some sandwiches.”

While flu vaccine is administered free of cost to Emiratis and expatriates in Abu Dhabi, the EHS healthcare facilities in the northern emirates provide it for Dh50 for expats and for free for Emiratis and those in the vulnerable groups.

The cost of the flu vaccine at private healthcare facilities varies depending on the specific vaccine formulation and any promotional offers or discounts available at the time of vaccination.

While Emiratis get it for free and expat residents can receive the flu vaccine for Dh50 at 12 ambulatory health centres at Dubai Health, generally, the cost ranges from Dh75 to Dh120 at private healthcare facilities.

Good news

Prof Abuhammour said there had been good news about this year’s vaccine’s efficacy.

“Every year, we have new vaccines and how they choose the strains depends on the circulating viruses in the previous influenza season. This year, there is a report from the CDC [Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the US] that just came in September that says the strains found in the vaccines itself match with the strains circulating in the viruses this year, which means that the effectiveness of this vaccine this year will be very high.”

He urged people to avoid the misconception that influenza is just cold and fever.

“It is not only running nose and fever and cough. Influenza is a systematic disease. It can affect any part of the body, from hip to toe. It can affect the brain, the lungs, the kidneys, the gastrointestinal symptoms and the liver. I have seen all of this, particularly with high-risk groups, and I have seen this in healthy people. So we will have to take it seriously.”

Dr Faisal Al Ahbabi, Acting Executive Director of the Communicable Diseases Sector, said it is critical for parents to refrain from sending children to nurseries and schools if they show symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

“We urge everyone to follow preventive measures to reduce the spread of the flu virus in the community…We strongly recommend that everyone six months of age and older, especially those in vulnerable groups such as seniors, pregnant women, and those with chronic illnesses, receive the annual influenza vaccine," Al Ahbabi said.

He added that mobile clinic facilities are provided to residents who are unable to visit health centres for taking the flu shot.

Key initiative

Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, emphasised that the national seasonal influenza awareness campaign comes in implementation of the National Policy on Vaccinations, which provides a national framework to combat communicable diseases, including seasonal influenza.

He stated: “Through this campaign, we look forward to improving the health system's response to respiratory diseases and strengthening surveillance mechanisms by integrating the efforts of health authorities and leveraging the national health system to improve vaccination coverage outcomes through our network of health facilities."

It features vaccine campaigns at health centres, government agencies, and mobile units, facilitating access to vaccinations and bolstering disease prevention and management awareness.

He also noted that the seasonal influenza prevention campaign is one of the key initiatives supporting the Ministry's strategy aimed at fostering a healthy society, improving quality of life, and ensuring the sustainability of health services.

Reducing disease complications

Meanwhile, Dr Laila Al Jassmi, Head of Communicable Diseases and Immunization Department at the Ministry, shed light on the efficiency and safety of the seasonal influenza vaccine, which has been effective for over six decades.

“The vaccine not only prevents flu infections but also decreases the severity of symptoms and reduces hospital admissions. Immunity from the vaccine builds within two weeks,” she said.

Dr Al Jassmi advised that health workers should be vaccinated to reduce the transmission of the infection to patients and family members.

In addition to boosting community awareness and enhancing prevention methods, the campaign aims to reduce disease complications, encourage vaccinations among community members, and improve the proficiency of health workers by training them in the latest international protocols for the prevention and control of seasonal diseases.