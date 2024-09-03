Dr. Haneen Jarrar explains to podcast host Maria Botros why, as a psychologist, she is very conservative when it comes to prescribing medication to people with ADHD or ADD.
- I do not prefer giving medication to children before the age of 7 because the brain is still developing, says Dr. Haneen
- Dr. Haneen: In some cases, medication can be helpful, which is why I’ll bring in a psychiatrist after we’ve tried therapy, and I’ve looked at the child’s adaptive functioning in all settings
- I look at medication as an added value to my therapy plan, not as a replacement, says Dr. Haneen
- Dr. Haneen: We know from scientific research that therapy changes the composition of the brain
- Let’s say I have 50 ADHD cases, only 2 will require psychiatric medication, says Dr. Haneen