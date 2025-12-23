GOLD/FOREX
Lionel Messi’s sister injured in serious Miami accident; family puts wedding on hold

Maria Sol Messi's recovery takes priority after Miami accident

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Lionel Messi's sister has suffered multiple injuries in a serious accident in Miami
Lionel Messi’s sister, Maria Sol Messi, suffered multiple injuries in a serious single vehicle accident in Miami on Tuesday. Her mother, Celia Cuccittini, confirmed that Maria Sol is out of danger, but said she faces a long and challenging rehabilitation period.

What led to the accident

According to reports, the 32 year reportedly fainted while driving, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall. Emergency services responded quickly and she was taken for medical evaluation soon after the incident.

Injuries confirmed after medical checks

Doctors found that Maria Sol sustained fractures to two vertebrae, along with a fractured heel and wrist. She also suffered burns to one wrist. Despite the seriousness of the injuries, her condition has been described as stable.

Following the accident, the Messi family is reported to have travelled to their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, to be with Maria Sol as she begins her recovery. The family is expected to remain there to support her through the rehabilitation process.

Wedding postponed as recovery comes first

The accident has forced Maria Sol to postpone her wedding to long-time partner Julian Tuli Arellano, who is also a member of Inter Miami Under 19 coaching staff. The ceremony had been planned for January 3, 2026, in Rosario. The family has made it clear that her health and full recovery are now the only priority.

Shamseer Mohammed
