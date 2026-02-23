Did Lionel Messi really barge into the referees' room? The MLS verdict is in

Matt Miazga was the last MLS player to get punished for entering referees' room
There has been another big story floating around the football world about Lionel Messi. Did he breach the rules and enter the referees’ room for a confrontation?
The question gained attention after Inter Miami’s 3-0 defeat to LAFC, when a video surfaced online showing Messi walking towards match officials through a door inside the LA Memorial Coliseum shortly after the final whistle. The clip, which is viral now in Social media appeared to show Luis Suarez trying to pull Messi back as the Inter Miami captain moved towards the doorway. Messi briefly disappeared inside before returning about eight seconds later and heading towards the locker room with his teammates.
The footage quickly sparked speculation that Messi had tried to enter the referees’ dressing room or a restricted area. However, Major League Soccer reviewed the incident and found no wrongdoing. Messi appeared frustrated with the referee’s overall performance, especially over several off the ball incidents that he felt were not penalised.
According to several reports, the door shown in the video did not lead to the referees’ locker room and confirmed that Messi did not access any restricted space. After examining the matter, the league concluded that no policies were violated and officially closed the case. It was an unrestricted access point to a different part of the stadium. In fact, the referees’ locker room was situated upstairs and had a clearly marked entrance with signs limiting access.
Messi, who captains Inter Miami, often speaks with referees during matches but has never been fined or suspended by MLS for confronting officials. He has criticised referees in the past, yet he has never faced any disciplinary action for those interactions.
He has, however, been punished for other matters. Last season, he was fined for breaching the league’s policy concerning contact with an opponent’s face, head, or neck following a match against New York City FC. In a separate incident last summer, he received a one match suspension after missing the MLS All Star game.
The most recent example of a player being punished for entering a referees’ restricted area involved former Chelsea player Matt Miazga. He was initially handed a three match suspension for going into an area meant only for officials without permission. That ban was later reduced to one match.
With the issue now settled, Messi remains eligible for Inter Miami’s next match against Orlando on Sunday, March 1 where Messi and co will be expecting to show some reaction to the opening day defeat. Miami will then travel to Baltimore to face D.C. United on March 7.