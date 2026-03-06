GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

​Messi meets Trump at White House

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner met the US President

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
President Donald Trump passes over a soccer ball trophy from Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions
President Donald Trump passes over a soccer ball trophy from Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates visited United States President Donald Trump at the White House.

The football icon was invited to the White House by Trump after winning the 2025 MLS Cup, the championship of Major League Soccer.

Messi was influential in helping Inter Miami win their first league title, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1. Messi played a key creative role throughout the match and provided two assists, setting up crucial goals that helped secure the victory. His playmaking and leadership were central to Miami’s success in the final, highlighting the impact he has made since joining the club.

In the US, it's a long-standing tradition for championship winning teams from the MLS to visit the White House.

The visit is meant to celebrate their victory and recognise the team’s achievements during the previous season.

During the ceremony, Messi and his teammates met the president, took photos, and were congratulated for their success.

The team also presented gifts, including an Inter Miami jersey and a signed soccer ball, to mark the occasion.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
Donald TrumpLionel MessiAmerica

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President Trump shakes hands with Lionel Messi during an event to honor the 2025 Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami

Messi reacts as Trump says “Cristiano is great”

15m ago3m read
Messi's youngest son, Ciro Messi

Messi's son celebrates trophy win just like his dad

2m read
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts after winning the MLS match between Orlando City SC and Inter Miami CF at Inter&Co Stadium on March 01, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.

Messi magic: 898 goals and 22 years of scoring

2m read
De Paul shows his love for India

Messi’s teammate poses in India cricket jersey

2m read