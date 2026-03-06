​Messi meets Trump at White House

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner met the US President
Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates visited United States President Donald Trump at the White House.
The football icon was invited to the White House by Trump after winning the 2025 MLS Cup, the championship of Major League Soccer.
Messi was influential in helping Inter Miami win their first league title, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1. Messi played a key creative role throughout the match and provided two assists, setting up crucial goals that helped secure the victory. His playmaking and leadership were central to Miami’s success in the final, highlighting the impact he has made since joining the club.
In the US, it's a long-standing tradition for championship winning teams from the MLS to visit the White House.
The visit is meant to celebrate their victory and recognise the team’s achievements during the previous season.
During the ceremony, Messi and his teammates met the president, took photos, and were congratulated for their success.
The team also presented gifts, including an Inter Miami jersey and a signed soccer ball, to mark the occasion.