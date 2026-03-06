​Messi meets Trump at White House

The football icon was invited to the White House by Trump after winning the 2025 MLS Cup, the championship of Major League Soccer.

Messi was influential in helping Inter Miami win their first league title, defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1. Messi played a key creative role throughout the match and provided two assists, setting up crucial goals that helped secure the victory. His playmaking and leadership were central to Miami’s success in the final, highlighting the impact he has made since joining the club.

In the US, it's a long-standing tradition for championship winning teams from the MLS to visit the White House.

During the ceremony, Messi and his teammates met the president, took photos, and were congratulated for their success.

