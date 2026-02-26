Messi’s teammate poses in India cricket jersey

De Paul who is known as “Messi’s bodyguard,” showed his support for the Indian cricket team by donning their jersey in a picture shared by Adidas India on Instagram.

The World Cup winner was seen wearing the Indian team jersey, the same kit the team are sporting at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with his name printed on the back.

De Paul is currently playing in the United States, where he lines up alongside his close friend and long-time international teammate Lionel Messi. The two share a strong bond both on and off the pitch, having represented Argentina national football team together for years and playing key roles in the country’s recent international successes.

Like Messi, the 31-year-old midfielder is also an ambassador for Adidas, regularly featuring in the brand’s campaigns and showcasing their boots and apparel both on and off the pitch.

India play their fourth game of the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe on Thursday, February 26, with the match set to begin at 17:30 (GST).

Having shown flashes of brilliance so far, India will be eager to deliver a complete performance as the tournament enters a crucial phase.

With momentum and semi-final ambitions on the line, fans can expect India to come out with intent, looking to dominate early and stamp their authority on the contest.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.