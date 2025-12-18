Catalina Cabral, Former DPWH undersecretary, dies after alleged fall in Benguet

Cabral was discovered unconscious and unresponsive near the banks of the Bued River, approximately 20 to 30 metres below the highway, following a search operation by local police and emergency responders. She was officially declared dead at 12.03 am on Friday, 19 December, by attending physician Dr Gian Frances Salinas.

Dubai: Former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral has died after an alleged fall from a cliff along Kennon Road in Tuba, Benguet, authorities confirmed on Thursday night.

The driver claimed that Cabral asked to be left at the site, prompting him to proceed to a nearby petrol station. Upon his return at 5pm, Cabral was nowhere to be found. After a search of the vicinity and a check at her hotel in Baguio City proved unsuccessful, Hernandez reported her disappearance to the police at around 7pm.

According to a report from the Benguet Police Provincial Office, the incident was first brought to their attention by Cabral’s driver, identified as Ricardo Munos Hernandez. Hernandez told investigators that they were travelling along Kennon Road towards La Union at approximately 3pm when Cabral requested him to stop in the Maramal area of Camp 5.

While the Benguet Provincial Forensic Unit has processed the scene, police stated that no foul play has been established at this stage. The investigation into the circumstances of the fall remains ongoing.

Personnel from the Baguio City Police Office and the Tuba Municipal Police Station eventually located Cabral at the bottom of the ravine at approximately 8pm. Her body was retrieved shortly before midnight with the assistance of the Tuba Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo had previously alleged that Cabral was involved in a kickback scheme linked to "ghost" projects that reportedly benefited various lawmakers. Last week, the Independent Commission for Infrastructure issued a subpoena for Cabral to testify regarding these allegations. Police noted that she had not yet appeared before the panel at the time of the incident.

Cabral’s death comes at a tumultuous time for the former official, who resigned from her post last September. She had recently been implicated in a high-profile corruption scandal involving alleged budget insertions and anomalous flood control contracts.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.