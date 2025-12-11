GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Nobel laureate Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months

Maria Corina Machado greets supporters from balcony of her hotel in Oslo early Thursday

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado (R) waves to supporters gathered outside the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, in the early hours of December 11, 2025.
Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado (R) waves to supporters gathered outside the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, in the early hours of December 11, 2025.
AFP

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado greeted supporters from the balcony of her hotel in Oslo early Thursday, her first public appearance in 11 months.

Arriving too late in Norway to attend the ceremony, Machado was awarded the prestigious peace prize in absentia.

Since going into hiding, Machado's only public appearance was on January 9, in Caracas, where she protested President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for his third term.

Bloomberg reported that Machado secretly left Venezuela in a bid to get to Oslo in time to accept her award but was forced to miss the ceremony because bad weather delayed her journey, a person familiar with the matter said.

Machado got out of Venezuela on Tuesday with help from members of President Nicolas Maduro’s regime, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Some US officials see that as a sign of their willingness to cooperate if Maduro were to leave power.

Nobel Committee Chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes confirmed just after midnight local time Thursday that Machado had arrived in Oslo, where she was due to greet supporters.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

People applaud while watching the ceremony of the Nobel Peace Prize for Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in Norway, during a live viewing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.

Venezuelan opposition leader Machado in Oslo

1h ago1m read
Ana Corina Sosa, daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, speaks after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her mother at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall on December 10, 2025 in Oslo, Norway.

Machado’s daughter accepts Nobel Peace Prize

3m read
Residential parking in busy Dubai neighbourhoods can be challenging, but Dubai’s public parking operator, Parkin, offers permits in select areas to meet growing demand.

How to secure a parking spot in busy Dubai areas

3m read
Opposition activist María Corina Machado of Venezuela won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Venezuela shuts Norway embassy after Machado wins Nobel

2m read