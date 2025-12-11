Nobel laureate Machado makes first public appearance in 11 months

Maria Corina Machado greets supporters from balcony of her hotel in Oslo early Thursday
Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado greeted supporters from the balcony of her hotel in Oslo early Thursday, her first public appearance in 11 months.
Arriving too late in Norway to attend the ceremony, Machado was awarded the prestigious peace prize in absentia.
Since going into hiding, Machado's only public appearance was on January 9, in Caracas, where she protested President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration for his third term.
Bloomberg reported that Machado secretly left Venezuela in a bid to get to Oslo in time to accept her award but was forced to miss the ceremony because bad weather delayed her journey, a person familiar with the matter said.
Machado got out of Venezuela on Tuesday with help from members of President Nicolas Maduro’s regime, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.
Some US officials see that as a sign of their willingness to cooperate if Maduro were to leave power.
Nobel Committee Chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes confirmed just after midnight local time Thursday that Machado had arrived in Oslo, where she was due to greet supporters.
