Venezuelan opposition leader Machado to appear in public in around an hour: representative

It will be her first public appearance in 11 months after going into hiding
Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado will make a public appearance "in about an hour," her former campaign manager said early Thursday.
It will be her first public appearance in eleven months after going into hiding following a presidential election that she was prevented from contesting.
Machado arrived in Oslo hours after the prize ceremony, with her daughter collecting the award on her behalf.
