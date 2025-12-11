GOLD/FOREX
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado to appear in public in around an hour: representative

It will be her first public appearance in 11 months after going into hiding

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
People applaud while watching the ceremony of the Nobel Peace Prize for Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in Norway, during a live viewing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025.
AP

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado will make a public appearance "in about an hour," her former campaign manager said early Thursday.

It will be her first public appearance in eleven months after going into hiding following a presidential election that she was prevented from contesting. 

Machado arrived in Oslo hours after the prize ceremony, with her daughter collecting the award on her behalf. 

