Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched the Practical Guideline for Management of Tobacco Dependence, in collaboration with Emirates Health Services (EHS), the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and Dubai Health.

The guideline aims to equip health professionals with skills necessary to curb tobacco consumption and provide support to individuals seeking to quit.

Held in Dubai, the launch event was attended by Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Dr Buthaina Bin Belaila, Head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health Department at the Ministry, as well as officials from various departments within the Ministry, along with representatives from health authorities across the UAE.

Updated framework

The Guideline provides an updated reference for health professionals to foster a culture of tobacco prevention through awareness, effective counselling, and psychological support for individuals seeking to quit all types and derivatives of tobacco. It also prioritises follow-up care to prevent relapse.

Stage-wise interventions

The guide offers comprehensive strategies and detailed steps for managing each phase of tobacco addiction. These interventions include behavioural therapies and medications approved by health authorities, tailored to address three primary groups: individuals seeking to quit, those unwilling to stop, and former smokers at risk of relapse.

To ensure precision and efficacy, the guideline incorporates advanced international tests for measuring nicotine dependency and leverages emerging technologies to evaluate a patient’s readiness to quit smoking, as well as their risk of resuming tobacco use.

Keeping pace with evidence

Dr Al Rand said: “We are committed to keeping pace with the latest scientific evidence, ensuring that health professionals have access to reliable and practical resources. By aligning with international standards, we seek to support public health efforts and help everyone enjoy a better quality of life.”

Smoking cessation clinics

Dr Buthaina said the guideline is specifically designed to improve the services provided at smoking cessation clinics. Created in collaboration with the National Tobacco Control Programme, health authorities, and a team of experts, it follows the latest international standards to offer the most effective help for those wanting to quit smoking.