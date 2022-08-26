Dubai: A commercial facility has been closed in Dubai for selling tobacco products unmarked with Digital Tax Stamps, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) said it has carried out an inspection campaign in collaboration with the General Department of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior and Dubai Police, which resulted in shutting down the facility after it was found selling tobacco products without Digital Tax Stamps.
In a press statement issued today, the FTA revealed that all products in violation at the establishment were confiscated – a total of 5,430,356 packs. The tax dues on these products amounted to Dh91,833,016.40.
The Authority took necessary legal measures against the violating establishment, adding that the joint campaign comes as part of its continuous efforts to monitor the market, in collaboration with the relevant authorities.
The FTA called on all business sectors – including producers, importers, and stockpilers of tobacco and tobacco products – to comply with tax legislation under Federal Law No. (7) of 2017 on Excise Tax to avoid fines and penalties for non-compliance with tax laws and legislations.
The FTA stressed that its inspection campaigns use sophisticated digital control systems aimed at preventing the sale, circulation, or stockpiling of any type of product where due taxes have not been paid.