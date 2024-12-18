London: West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has returned to Spain to attend the funeral of his father, the Premier League club have announced.

Jose Lopetegui, a champion weightlifter who competed in the Basque sport of stone-lifting, died aged 94 on Tuesday.

But Julen Lopetegui could be back in time to take charge for the Premier League match at home to Brighton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui’s coaching staff — Pablo Sanz and Edu Rubio — will take training.

“West Ham United can confirm head coach Julen Lopetegui has returned to Spain to attend the funeral of his father, Jose, who sadly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94,” said a club spokesperson on Wednesday.