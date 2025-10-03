TRIONDA explained: Meaning, technology, and all about the official Fifa World Cup 2026 ball

TRIONDA: The 2026 World Cup ball explained
Adidas has unveiled TRIONDA, the Official Match Ball for the FIFA World Cup 2026, kicking off the countdown to football’s biggest international tournament.
The name TRIONDA comes from the Spanish words Tri meaning three and Onda meaning wave. It represents both the three host nations – Canada, Mexico, and the United States – and the flowing wave-inspired design featured on the ball. Its vibrant red, green, and blue panels pay tribute to each host nation, while gold detailing honours the FIFA World Cup trophy.
TRIONDA is built to celebrate the host countries while delivering top-level performance. Key features include:
Host nation icons: USA star, Canadian maple leaf, Mexican eagle appear as bold graphics and embossed textures.
Triangle motif: Panel colours meet at the centre in a triangle pattern symbolising unity.
Four-panel construction: Deep seams and debossed lines improve in-flight stability and control.
Enhanced grip: Textured surface offers better handling in wet or humid conditions.
Adidas Football General Manager, Sam Handy, said:
"With TRIONDA, every detail has an impact. It is the most visually playful FIFA World Cup ball we have ever created, a piece of craftsmanship built for the biggest stage."
For the first time, TRIONDA features adidas Connected Ball Technology with a side-mounted 500Hz motion sensor chip. This technology:
Sends real-time data to VAR for faster, more accurate decisions.
Helps referees detect offsides, handballs, and other incidents efficiently.
Maintains flight stability through counterbalances in the other panels.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the first to be co-hosted by three nations. TRIONDA reflects this milestone through its symbolic design, advanced technology, and performance-focused engineering, ensuring it stands out on and off the pitch.
