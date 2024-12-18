Dubai: The service delivery time for obtaining reports of minor traffic accidents and related matters have been slashed from 24 hours to just 2 two minutes, thanks to the ‘On-the-Go’ initiative of Dubai Police.

This was announced during a discussion on Wednesday with the initiative’s partners, including Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), and ADNOC Distribution.

Captain Majid bin Saeed Al Kaabi, Head of the On-the-Go team, honoured several partners, initiative team members, and beneficiaries whose suggestions and ideas improved and simplified service procedures.

He said that following streamlining measures, the initiative also lowered customer costs from Dh1,927 to Dh420.

On-the-Go - available at over 130 partnering petrol service stations - issues reports and helps motorists clear formalities related to minor accidents, insurance claims, and lost and found items. The process is fast-tracked and completed within minutes, by dedicated staff trained by police.

How it works

The On-the-Go staff at the service stations receive from motorists documents such as the driving licence, vehicle registration and insurance certificate. The staff take pictures of the vehicle damage and issue the accident report needed to process the insurance claim.

The motorists don’t need to visit a police station or use the police app if they prefer to obtain a hardcopy of the document.

On-the-Go services

1. Reports of minor traffic accidents

2. Reports of accidents involving unknown parties

3. Lost and found services

4. Vehicle repair services

5. Police Eye service