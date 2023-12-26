Dubai: The latest statistics from Dubai Police revealed on Tuesday have shown success for the ‘On-the-Go’ initiative for motorists, with 991 beneficiaries this year.

Also, the initiative has returned 803 lost items to their owners and achieved a 94.3 per cent customer satisfaction rate.

On-the-Go - available at 138 partnering petrol service stations - issues reports and helps motorists clear formalities related to minor accidents, insurance claims, and lost and found items. The process is fast-tracked and completed within minutes, by dedicated staff trained by police.

The motorists don’t need to visit a police station or use the police app if they prefer to obtain a hardcopy of the document.

How it works The On-the-Go staff at the service stations receive from motorists documents such as the driving licence, vehicle registration and insurance certificate. The staff take pictures of the vehicle damage and issue the accident report needed to process the insurance claim.

Fee

The fee for the On-to-Go service is Dh150. The service is free for senior citizens, people of determination, and pregnant women.

Partners

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Dubai Police and fuel supply companies in Dubai (Emirates National Oil Company - ENOC, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company - ADNOC, and Emirates General Petroleum Corporation - Emarat).

The figures were announced at a press conference on Tuesday, attended by Major General Dr Adel Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Police Stations Board of Directors; Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department for Community Happiness; First Lieutenant Majid bin Saad Al Kaabi, Head of On-the-Go; and representatives from the partnering fuel supply companies, along with several dignitaries, officers, and journalists.

Dubai Police and On-the-Go partners on the sidelines of the press conference Image Credit: Supplied

Key achievements

Maj Gen Dr Al Suwaidi outlined the initiative’s progress since its inception in 2015, underlining its pivotal role in advancing the security and police system. Significant milestones include issuing 733 minor traffic accident reports by the public at fuel stations; 258 hit-and-run reports; and repairing 187 vehicles.

Since its launch in 2015, around 150,000 minor accidents reports were issued; approximately 80 to 100 reports are issued by each station per month.

“Training on the initiative’s services has also been provided to 11 different entities, totalling 4,867 trainees,” he confirmed.

Maj Gen Dr Al Suwaidi also highlighted the initiative’s contribution to enhancing security coverage, reducing police station visitors, fostering government-private sector partnerships, increasing community happiness, and improving the security patrols’ response time.

24,000 screens

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri emphasised how On-the-Go has streamlined user processes, reducing the need for police station visits for minor accidents.

“This efficiency is partly due to the collaboration with fuel stations, which helps promote 25 Dubai Police initiatives and services through more than 24,000 screens across different stations in the Emirate,” he said.

He also noted that Dubai Police’s partnership network has expanded to 50 partners this year, with an effectiveness rate of 98 per cent and a partner satisfaction rate of 97.2 per cent.

Governmental goals

First Lieutenant Majid bin Saad Al Kaabi reaffirmed that collaborating with fuel supply companies aligns with government strategies to enhance community well-being by providing streamlined, flexible police services and increasing customer happiness. He highlighted the uniqueness of this initiative in offering traffic services at fuel stations, a first of its kind globally.

Fuel supply company representatives expressed their enthusiasm for their partnership with Dubai Police, acknowledging its mutual benefits and contribution to public service enhancement, ultimately boosting life quality and happiness in Dubai.

