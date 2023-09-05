Umm Al Quwain: Police in Umm Al Quwain today issued a fresh warning against exceeding the maximum 50 per cent tint on vehicle windows.
They also pointed out that using rolling sunshades on the windshield while driving is also considered as a violation tantamount to full tinting. Some drivers use a rolling sunshade that can be slid across the windshield, in order to cover other violations such as not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone or keeping a child in the front seat. Police cameras are unable to detect such violations if the rolling shade is in place.
The police pointed out that according to articles of the Federal Traffic Laws and the table of violations, if motorists are caught with higher than the allowed percentage of tinting, a fine of Dh1,500 would be issued.
Officials added that it is prohibited to tint any part of the vehicle’s windshield, or place a heat insulator or anything else that would impede the driver’s vision while driving on the road.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stated that determining the percentage of glass tinting was approved after thorough studies to ensure that it does not affect the level of vision of drivers.
Through its patrols in the field, the directorate has monitored several violations in terms of blocking vision.