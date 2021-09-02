Abu Dhabi: A Dh1,500 fine will be imposed on motorists in Abu Dhabi who have tinted their car windows without first obtaining a permit or have tinted them by more than 50 per cent.
In a post on its social media channels, Abu Dhabi Police explained that the maximum allowed tint was approved in traffic laws based on studies that ascertained what levels affected the visibility of drivers. Exceeding the tint level therefore threatens motorists’ own safety and that of other road users.
Approved tint shade
In addition, using reflective or blurred glass on car windows is also banned. In fact, only black film can be used to tint windshields and rear windows.
Fines of Dh500 will also be issued to those found affixing car stickers without obtaining a permit, as doing so hinders the police from identifying vehicles during an emergency.
Road user safety
Traffic fines such as these that address vehicle installation are designed to ensure road user safety. Earlier, the Police had warned that driving a vehicle with expired tyres would attract a fine of Dh500. Other traffic fines in Abu Dhabi also penalise changing vehicle colour without permission and driving without working indicator lights.