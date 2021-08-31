1 of 25
Monk walking around the famous ruins of Angkor Wat, Cambodia.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
2 of 25
Two young monks watch sunrise at Angkor Wat, Cambodia.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
3 of 25
Young monk navigating the ruins of Angkor Wat, Cambodia.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
4 of 25
Couple ride a motorbike through the villages around Beng Mealea, Angkor Wat, Cambodia.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
5 of 25
A local merchandise seller stops for a photo in Sa Pa, Vietnam.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
6 of 25
A group of local merchandisers try to sell their products to tourists. Sa Pa, Vietnam.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
7 of 25
Night street vendor of Hanoi who sells mainly to backpackers and tourists. Hanoi, Vietnam.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
8 of 25
Street fruit seller in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
9 of 25
Street barber of Hanoi, Vietnam.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
10 of 25
Street barber of Hanoi, Vietnam.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
11 of 25
Market seller taking a rest in a small local market Hanoi, Vietnam.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
12 of 25
Men sit in the afternoon sun chilling and relaxing in Cochin (Kochi), Kerala, India.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
13 of 25
Sneak peak in a very small local shop in the streets of Havana, Cuba.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
14 of 25
Mango seller stops in awe watching a street party in Havana, Cuba.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
15 of 25
The candy man of Tel Aviv, Israel.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
16 of 25
Two young Bedouin boys ride donkeys in Petra, Jordan.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
17 of 25
Two local Rwandan banana farmers taking their produce to market Kigali, Rwanda.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
18 of 25
A local Rwandan banana farmer taking their produce to market Kigali, Rwanda.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
19 of 25
Members of the local Maasai village come to check the progress of their traditional barbecue. Maasai Village, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf news reader
20 of 25
A recently killed goat is put on the traditional barbecue by a member of this Maasai village. Maasai Village, Kenya
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
21 of 25
A young Maasai warrior performing the traditional jumping dance. Maasai Village, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
22 of 25
A young Maasai warrior performing the traditional jumping dance in front of his peers. Maasai Village, Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
23 of 25
Local Kenyan cattle farmer rounding up his herd. Kenya.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
24 of 25
Moroccan man takes his lunchtime break on a bench close to the beach. Tangier, Morocco.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader
25 of 25
A woman walks the courtyard at sunset of the Hassan Tower in Rabat, Morocco.
Image Credit: Rico X./Gulf News reader