UAE National Day: Free coffee for 4 days in Dubai during Eid Al Etihad 2025 holidays

Here is how to grab your cup of free coffee from Dubai Municipality

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Dubai: To mark the 54th UAE National Day celebrations, Dubai Municipality has announced a four-day free coffee initiative across the emirate during the Eid Al Etihad 2025 holidays.

“Coffee’s on us!” the civic body said in a social media post unveiling the festive offer.

The initiative is being rolled out in partnership with Drivu, a drive-through ordering app that allows residents to place food and beverage orders without leaving their cars.

“Enjoy a free cup of coffee from #DubaiMunicipality through the Drivu app on the occasion of #EidAlEtihad — and don’t forget to share your photos and tag us. Let's celebrate unity!” the municipality added on Instagram.

The offer runs from November 30 to December 3.

However, Dubai Municipality has not yet clarified which restaurants and cafés on the app are participating, nor whether all customers of the participating outlets will automatically receive the free coffee or some will be lucky to win the offer.

Related Topics:
UAEDubaiDubai Municipality

